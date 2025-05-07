Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
1dEdited

@Sophie Francis - I just wanted to say thank you for this beautifully woven piece! 11 Wellness Writers' Turning Points isn’t just a roundup—but an amazing reminder of where we’ve come from and what we’ve lost in the name of modern “progress.”

You capture with clarity and care what so many of us in the mental health and wellness space have felt for years: the separation of mind and body was never natural. Thus, I'm glad your piece brings us full circle, showing how healing begins the moment we remember our mind, body, spirt wholeness if you will.

It was an honor to be included alongside so many courageous voices. Thank you for holding space for stories that matter and for helping bring the conversation back to where it belongs: with the person, not just the symptom.

With great appreciation,

Bronce

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie Francis
Brittany Alperin, PhD's avatar
Brittany Alperin, PhD
1d

I love this array of stories. What a beautiful collaboration!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie Francis
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sophie Francis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture