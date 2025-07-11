Health information can be so very confusing.

So many things we used to know intuitively have become contradictory and uncertain in an age of misinformation and social media.

But the more I’ve lived, listened, and learned, the more I’ve come to question surface level assumptions. I still haven’t found one right answer—because I’ve changed the way I think. Now, I value an evolutionary and ancestral perspective that values common sense. I’m not here to tell you what to believe. But I am here to offer a different perspective.

Without further ado, here are 5 health beliefs I used to think…but have since changed my mind on.

1. Eating healthy food is expensive and time-consuming.

It's so easy for me to get in the trap of thinking "healthy food" is all those fancy branded snacks at Whole Foods, or the expensive supplements I "need."

But growing older and (wiser?) has taught me that healthy eating is the cheapest way to eat when I simply go back to the basics. The foods that make up the majority of my diet are readily available and cost-effective: eggs (from my backyard), grass-fed beef (from a local farmer, $6 a pound), tinned fish ($2-4 a pop), frozen fruit (cheaper and more nutritious), onions/mushrooms/garlic/sweet potatoes (cheap and adds flavor), cheese, cottage cheese and yogurt (homemade or store-bought, it won't break the bank).

If I really had to cut costs, I could eat a whole lot of tinned fish and eggs and do just fine.

2. Cardiovascular exercise is the most beneficial form of exercise.

I see why I used to think this, since when we Americans think of exercising, we think of the infamous jog, the grueling stairmaster, or sweaty stationary biking. Most of us see exercise as counting only if we're completely exhausted afterwards and "got the heart rate up."

But I see things differently now.

Moderate-intensity exercise is great, but it will never be the only thing I do to stay healthy. Strength training, sprinting, and walking make up my health routine.

Walking puts little strain on the body (in a good way), making it perfect for fitting in anytime and anywhere. It's good for the brain, it's an extremely natural movement form, and is fulfilling in so many ways.

Sprinting is what I do in college, so I may be biased here, but I believe sprinting is the ultimate form of fitness. Evolutionary, humans are wired to run fast. Most sports we're so fond of in our culture—football, basketball, soccer—require speed as well. Soon I'll be done sprinting because I have to, but I'll continue sprinting because I want to. Because we must remind our bodies what we're capable of if we want to stay capable for a long time.

Lastly, strength training. To age well and keep our metabolism up, we must build muscle and maintain flexibility by lifting heavy things. I add "maintain flexibility" because too many people lift singular muscle groups, offsetting the body's natural balance. Think about the meathead with a big chest and arms but little scrawny legs. Maintaining strength through flexibility is underrated but hugely important.

3. We best heal when we treat individual disorders.

It's not that I've ever really thought this thought out loud, but that I used to believe the mainstream medical narrative that depression is just a brain problem and acne is just a skin problem and diabetes is just a blood sugar problem.

But I've come to realize how backwards this is, how you might have 10 distinct symptoms that often stem from the same root cause(s). Brain fog, back pain, exhaustion, and mood swings could all stem from a sugar-filled diet and chronically bad sleep.

We don't heal best when we treat individual disorders, because they are more often than not all deeply connected.

4. Dairy is bad for you.

This is a belief I've gone back and forth on because there's a lot of contradictory information out there.

For context, I've drank raw cow's milk from a local farmer since childhood. I wouldn't usually drink it out of the glass but would have it in cereal and smoothies. I was always proud that I drank raw milk and was convinced anything else tasted like water (especially 2% milk). By the time college rolled around, I'd stopped eating cereal but still brought my raw milk to school for smoothies and coffee. As with milk., I've never had problems with other forms of dairy like cheese or yogurt.

But when oat and nut milk suddenly became mainstream (and coffee shops asked "is whole milk okay?" with every drink order), I had to make some decisions. Many of the health influencers I trusted began recommending almond milk and coconut yogurt over the traditional dairy versions. I learned that 70% of the world's population is lactose intolerant.

But I also recognized that, seeing as I've never had inflammatory reactions to dairy in the past, I'm one of the lucky ones! My French and German ancestors likely passed down the gene that allows me to digest dairy just fine. Great! Because good, clean dairy is a nutritious addition to my diet—and it tastes really good too. I've begun to view my ability to digest dairy as an evolutionary advantage of sorts that I'm grateful for.

So… do I think dairy is bad?

No. But I do believe that many people are not equipped to digest it—and if you're one of them, you should limit dairy to avoid the inflammatory response (anything that increases inflammation is always a no-no).

What about non-dairy substitutes?

For people who can't digest dairy, it's important to be careful what dairy alternatives you decide to eat or drink. I personally would never drink oat milk since it's often filled with seed oils and sugar and oats are a starch that can spike your blood sugar. This is not the best option. As far as I'm aware, clean nut milk make with just water and nuts are fine, but the process for producing these "milks" is intensive and the body is not primed to consume that many nuts in one go.

If you're going to choose, pick almond over oat due to almond's protein and fat content (limiting the risk of a major blood sugar spike).

5. Sunscreen is absolutely necessary, and you must wear it every day.

I once listened to a podcast from the founder of the popular sunscreen brand Supergoop that got me convinced the sun causes cancer and I needed to protect myself by wearing sunscreen every day.

But I soon realized that seemed a bit backwards. The sun is life-giving, not cancer-promoting. Avoiding the sun is more harmful than responsibly seeking it. We already spend 90% of our lives indoors, and now we're being told to cover ourselves up with chemical creams so the 10% of our lives we are outside we can't absorb the sun's benefits?

Yes, getting too much sun can be bad. No one likes the feeling of a red hot sunburn after a long day at the beach—but this can be prevented by wearing clothes and seeking shade. Because getting too little sun is worse.

I don't think the conversation should be "sunscreen or no sunscreen?". That's asking the wrong question. If we didn't spend the majority of our lives under fluorescent lights, our bodies would do what they're supposed to and build up a natural tan so we don't get burnt. The "need" for sunscreen has arisen from our backwards lifestyles. We go to the beach for one week out of the year and lather on the chemicals to prevent our white bellies from scorching in the sun it hasn't seen since last summer.

I could go on about this, but I think you get the point. Sunscreen is a bandaid for a much-bigger problem: a life spent indoors.

That’s all for this week—but I want to hear your thoughts: what health beliefs have you changed your mind on? Do any of the five I chose resonate with you? Let me know down below!

