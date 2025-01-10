Your home environment plays a bigger role in your mental health than you might think.

The spaces we live in shape our mood, energy levels, and ability to manage stress daily. Research shows that exposure to toxins in our everyday lives can contribute to anxiety, poor sleep, and fatigue. We spend a lot of time in our homes, so when it comes to creating a non-toxic space, thoughtful choices can make big impacts.

Here’s how to get started on transforming your home into a haven for both your mind and body 🌱.

1. Start with Cleaning Products

Many traditional cleaning products are loaded with chemicals that can negatively affect your health.

Switch to plant-based or eco-friendly cleaning products that are just as effective but free from harmful chemicals like ammonia or bleach. I use Branch Basics and I love their products! Their concentrated formula is also cost-effective.

2. Choose Natural or Organic Bedding

Mattresses and bedding can contain flame retardants, formaldehyde, and other chemicals. And you sleep on these ever single night?!

Opt for organic cotton sheets, pillows, and mattresses that are free from toxic substances. Brands like Pact, Quince, and Avocado offer non-toxic options. This small change ensures you’re sleeping in a safer, more restful environment.