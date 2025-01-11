Low quality photo, but this is what my SaunaSpace looks like! Are you sweating yet?

Mental Health Benefits?

You’ve probably heard about saunas.

Maybe you’ve used one at a YMCA or gym or only know it as something they do in Finland. But can a sauna really improve your mental health?

After using an infrared sauna for over a year, I’m here to say—yes, it can. Of course, it has HUGE physical health benefits, too.

I use an infrared sauna from SaunaSpace and have been for over a year. Disclaimer, though: it’s not mine. It’s at my parents’ house for me to use to my heart’s desire (when I’m home during summers and school breaks). Before my parents got one, I occasionally traipsed through the woods to use my cousins/neighbor’s sauna.

The Infrared Difference

SaunaSpace is not like traditional saunas, which work by heating the air around you.

Infrared saunas heat you from the inside out. Trust me, there’s a difference. I used a “regular” sauna in a hotel gym, and the air felt so hot it was burning with each breath.

Don’t worry. Infrared saunas are way more pleasant. Especially if it’s winter or cold where you live, it feels so nice to sweat and feel warm from the inside out.

Now, I get it. You’re probably thinking, “Okay, sounds nice, but does it really work?” Here’s what I’ve learned over the past year:

More Than Relaxation

They actually help reduce symptoms of anxiety, stress, and even depression. Research has shown that heat exposure can boost the release of endorphins—the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals.

The infrared lights are especially helpful during the winter months because they mimic full-spectrum sunlight without the harmful UV rays.

There’s More…

The infrared light doesn’t just warm you—it helps improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and even promote better sleep.

After a sauna session, I sleep way better. My Oura ring even tells me that members have an average 2% increase in REM sleep when they tag a sauna session!

Sleep is the backbone for health and recovery, so anything that can improve it is valuable to me.

Lastly, my time in the sauna is peaceful. It’s a moment of calm that I can control and can (usually) be away from my phone.

If you’re looking for a way to nurture your mind and body this winter, maybe it’s time to give the sauna a try.

It’s not just a luxury; it’s a tool for mental wellness. Trust me, your mind—and your body—will thank you.

Before I go, important disclaimers:

I am privileged to have access to a sauna. Using a sauna is not a cure-all. It won’t address root-cause issues or systemic problems.

