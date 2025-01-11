Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tristan Hoh's avatar
Tristan Hoh
Mar 3

One day I’ll have the luxury of having a sauna at home. Until then it’s red LED bulbs. On another note, I think we have a lot in common!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sophie Francis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture