Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie S.'s avatar
Sophie S.
Apr 26

70% of the world lactose intolerant? As I've only recently found out I'm one of those people I find this kind of reassuring 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie Francis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sophie Francis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture