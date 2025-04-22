We Didn’t Try to Be This Way

The past two weeks, I've told you a story of a broken system. A world of broken health, broken happiness, broken incentives.

We've come a long way from the way things were before.

Before supermarkets stole the connection we had with something so instinctual. Before traditions so deeply held were broken in the span of a few years.

We didn’t mean to lose our way. We didn’t mean to trade connection for confusion, satisfaction for scarcity, meaning for mere consumption.

We didn’t mean to.

Yet here we are: confused by our choices, conflicted by our cravings, and sometimes losing the ones we love—all because we no longer know what food is supposed to mean.

So I'll try to find a happy ending to this not-so-happy story. An ending that creates a path forward; one that is both possible and necessary if we want things to change.

To create this happy ending, though, I'll first need to take you to one of the happiest places on Earth—where the art of eating is still an art and food traditions hold strong.

Italy.

Read more on my experience in Italy here 👇🏻

A Return to Simplicity, Satisfaction, & Joy

Last week, the story left off in Greenland, where food traditions have been broken and industrialization has swept through. It was never the Greenlander's fault. Nonetheless, their story provides a clear reflection of the problems close to home.

No where else I've traveled has made these problems so distinctive than when I traveled to Italy.

America is a very consumptive society.

Italy, the opposite.

The Italian way might seem indulgent, what with all the pasta and gelato they eat and wine they drink and cigarettes they smoke. But they're almost regal in their indulgences. At the very least, purposeful.

They indulge because pleasure and the appreciation of pleasure is what makes life real and meaningful sometimes.

While I was there, I noticed that the food was richer and the portions smaller, but I always felt full and satisfied.

But we Americans, we long to consume and be entertained but we don't know how to find joy behind those things. So we binge on our oversized portions and hyper-processed foods but also restrict ourselves beyond belief. We diet. We fast.

pasta, pasta, pasta

We think so much about our food choices.

I'm guilty of this.

But Italy taught me there's a better way to experience food. A way that values simplicity and satisfaction and joy.

Isn't that how it used to be, too?

Back when early humans ate food simply—not analyzing it all for its macro breakdown—and satisfyingly— with enjoyment and gratitude for the energy the food would provide them.

We never really tried to complicate things so much. That just makes it more unfortunate that we have.

America is a place of consumption and confusion; Italy is a place of purpose and pleasure.

Ancestral Wisdom

To think about what food used to be like, we need to think about think about things before modern nutrition science.

We need to analyze traditional diets from across cultures around the globe for common elements they share.

This is exactly what Dr. Catherine Shanahan has done.

She writes about it in her book—where I read about it—titled Deep Nutrition. She outlines four guidelines which she calls the Four Pillars of the Human Diet.

I've found it to be a helpful framework. Here it is:

Foundational Principles

There are certain foundational principles when it comes to our food choices that attempt to strip away everything that has built up to affect our modern decision-making.

These are considered foundational because they get back to the basics. Why complicate things?

1. Eat real, whole foods.

This is what we've done from the start.

If it's got a long list of ingredients you don't recognize (or can't even pronounce), it's generally best to avoid it.

If your great-grandparents wouldn't recognize it, don't eat it!!

2. Consider ancestral wisdom.

What have humans eaten for thousands of years? (Not Doritos and Oreos.)

Consider Dr. Cate Shanahan's Four Pillars of the Human Diet.

3. Trust your body.

We've become so disconnected from listening to our bodies.

It's not our fault.

We've been conditioned to "trust the science" for so long, it makes sense we don't' know how to trust ourselves. But paying attention to what makes you feel good is important. And I'm not just talking about what makes you feel good in the moment, but long-term. Personally, I've noticed that by slowly decreasing my sugar intake over the past few years and consuming mainly natural sweeteners (like honey and maple syrup) has sharpened my sense of sweetness.

My body knows how too much sugar makes me feel and it gets repulsed by things that are simply too sweet. But I enjoy "slightly sweet" foods so much more now!

4. Honor individual needs.

Our needs are unique and our biologies individual.

There is no one-size-fits-all diet. Everyone has different responses to different foods. It's important to recognize any allergies you may have, too, because allergic responses can cause inflammation (which is bad!).

Testing is helpful, or you can simply be intuitive and pay attention to how your body feels after eating different things.

For example—I have no problems digesting good-quality dairy and it makes up a large part of my diet. But I’m not the norm. In fact, 70% of people around the world are lactose intolerant. There might be a good chance you’re one of them!

A New Way of Thinking

Now, I know that you might want me to tell you, before I end the story, what to eat and what not to eat.

But that’s coming later, because I really don’t want to make things more confusing for you. What I hope you get out of this series is a completely new way of thinking about food.

And the inspiration to use what you’ve learned to start making small, sustainable changes.

Because none of this information matters if we don't change.

So why change? Why is food important anyways?

Because what we put into our mouths is the fuel that our cells run on. Food is fuel, but it's also medicine, because it has the power to heal. Everyone eats, and everyone is deeply affected by the things they eat. We eat to have the energy to live, and we live to connect with others.

So—food heals. Food connects. Food matters.

Perhaps, then, this isn't even a story about food, but a story about love and life and change and doing hard things.

Final Thoughts

I've learned that some of the healthiest people in the world live in cultures that don't obsess over food. They're guided by tradition, instinct, pleasure, and simplicity.

But some cultures' traditions are being broken.

The Inuit people of Greenland are suffering the consequences of the Western diet. I've seen it firsthand.

Please remember that the food system you've come to see as normal is not the way it's always been.

The truth is, we're confused because they've confused us.

Our ancestors didn't have to think as much as we do about what we put into our mouths. To be fair, they did run the risk of eating something that would kill them. Something poisonous, or infected.

But we eat food that kill us every single day.

We just don't die right away from it. We die slowly, over the lifespan.

Slowly but surely, the supermarket aisles across the world have told a sickening story: We're eating ourselves to death.

As always, thanks for reading. See below for my favorite reads on this topic.

With love and health,

Sophie

