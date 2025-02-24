The Modern Fitness Paradox

We have more ways to exercise than ever before.

The average big box gym has 100s of machines, cities have group fitness studios around every block, and workout classes on YouTube, you don’t even need to leave your house.

Getting fit has never been more accessible.

So why do so many people struggle to move?

Not just in the “I should go to the gym” way, but in a deeper sense—why does movement often feel so complicated? And why, despite all the options we have, do we still crave something more?

Welcome to Sunday Service (of Sweat)

A few Sundays ago, I went to church.

But it wasn’t a traditional church.

It was my first ever group fitness class: Hot Pilates.

My friend—who went to these classes frequently—picked me up at 8:30 a.m. on a Sunday for a 9 o’clock class. It was sorta fun (although hard), and it was nice to do something challenging with a group of people doing the same hard thing alongside you.

Like lots of different group fitness classes—be it SoulCycle, CrossFit, Peloton, or goat yoga (yes, that’s a thing)—Pilates seems to have captured the zeitgeist.

I get why: these classes offer what modern life often lacks.

Humans long for any semblance of group effort towards a common goal. Any sliver of community. A chance to sweat alongside 20 other humans (wearing Lululemon leggings) and feel accomplished after doing so. A space to be told what to do and how to move from a charismatic instructor. A chance to build your identity as a fit person.

The gym has indeed become the new church. But should it be?

The Hidden Costs of Boutique Fitness

Boutique fitness studios offer tempting solutions to deep-seated societal problems. As I contemplated my Pilates experience, I thought about the catch:

It’s expensive 💸 Let’s be real: gyms and fitness studios are businesses. They want your money, and they get it.

The community is often superficial. Group classes may offer a sense of community, but it’s often temporary. If you’re sick and need meals made for you, or even monetary assistance for your medical bills, is your yoga instructor going to help you out? Likely not.

They profit from complexity. New gadgets, expensive machines, and fitness apps create the illusion that movement must be mechanized and tracked to be effective

If you’re finding this valuable, consider restacking so more people can see it.

Back to the Basics: Moving Like Our Ancestors

When something’s too complicated, it doesn’t get done.

Modern fitness has stripped movement of joy and accessibility. But movement is powerful medicine. It’s one of the most basic human needs—and it’s not supposed to be complicated.

So what’s the solution?