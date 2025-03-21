Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 30 minute van ride. 5 hour flight. 3 hour shuttle ride. 2 hours to kill. 1 hour on public transport. 10 hours in a hotel. 20 minute walk. 2 hour ferry ride. 30 minute bus ride.

That’s the journey from Ohio to a remote village in Washington’s North Cascade Mountains.

For spring break last week, I joined an ‘alternative’ trip focused on climate change, organized by my school.

Our destination? Holden Village—a 1930s mining town turned remote wilderness community rooted in the Lutheran tradition

The trip was awesome. I learned so much.

I was—at first—going to write this newsletter as just a long list of “lessons learned.”

But as I wrote everything out, I realized there were a few common themes in my takeaways—and these themes offer surprising insights into building a life of intention.

Lessons From The Village

Slow Living

I've read a lot about the importance of rest and slowing down recently. I've even wrote about it (see below).

But I haven't really practiced what I’ve preached.

I kept on with my busy schedule and pretended it wasn't affecting me.

But at Holden, I was forced to adopt a slower pace.

Each day looked about the same:

Breakfast and operations meeting 7:30-8:15ish Work Communal coffee break 10-10:30 Back to work Lunch 12-1ish More work for a bit Recreation! Snowshoe hiking, skiing, etc. Dinner 5-6ish Community gathering of different kinds in the evenings

I quickly fell into pace with the daily rhythm.

The thing is, though, the “slower pace” didn’t mean doing less—it meant doing things with more intention.

My days were full and exhausting.

But it still felt like I was doing less because everything was more meaningful and done with intention. That’s the key. It’s important to strike a balance.

Because just like we change our lifestyles with the seasons—maybe sleeping more and working less in the winter, and spending the long summer days out and about—we have different life seasons with different shades of slowness.

Now that I’m back, my life will speed up again.

But I can carry that sense of rhythm with me. Intentionality isn’t about slowness for slowness’ sake.

It’s about being present for what truly matters.

Disconnecting to Reconnect

Like I said, there was no WiFi or cell service available during the trip.

I—like most people—use my phone a lot throughout the day, and my computer even more.

But during the trip, I went days without my phone—it just sat in my room, unused and unneeded.

We live in an always-on world. The constant stream of notifications, updates, and scrolling doesn’t just occupy our time—it fragments our attention.

It pulls us away from the people and moments that matter.

My whole time there, I never felt any fear of missing out. Because what could I be missing out one when the people I was with and the things I was doing in the present moment were all that truly mattered?

Holden taught me something simple but powerful: Life doesn’t diminish or shrink when you disconnect. In fact, everything seems to become more vivid.

Shared Meals

Every meal at Holden was had in the dining hall, during set times, with the entire village.

Each day, I looked forward to that hour that was set aside to linger over the thoughtfully-prepared dishes.

Eating and sharing meals with others is such a huge part of the human experience, but one we (including me!!) do so little of in our busy modern lives.

I often find myself missing my first two years of college when I had a meal plan and ate in the dining hall every day. My teammates and I would sometimes spend 2-3 hours in the cafeteria for dinner, just because we could.

We’d even have an unofficial time everyone would meet at the same big table; it was never really said, everyone just knew if you showed up, people would be there for your to eat with.

My time at Holden reminded me of those nights in the dining hall.

I want to set aside more time for being creative with recipe ideas, cooking for myself and others, and lingering over meals.

Because shared meals aren’t just about food—they’re about creating intention and space to connect with the world around us.

The Joy of Manual Labor

Before the trip, we all got to choose a task team that we wanted to be a part of for the week.

I chose to do the manual labor as a part of the Operations team.

In a remote mountain village covered in 3 feet of snow, there was lots to do. We widened snow paths, transported wood, shoveled snow off the roofs of shipping containers, attempted to chain packed snow off the tops of yurts, broke up ice, carried luggage, and moved sewage-contaminated toys from the basement of the village center to their proper garbage connex (shipping container).

Lots of the work was done outside, surrounded by the mountains, and side-by-side with 7 other students.

I experienced so much joy and satisfaction from that work. I ended each day feeling like I’d accomplished something.

We were designed for purposeful movement, but we live in a sedentary society where our lives are largely spent indoors. This is a recipe for feeling restless, dissatisfied, and like we lack purpose.

Here’s the thing: Increasing the physical activity in your life doesn't have to mean more time in the gym.

It could be as simple as gardening, cooking, playing with your pet, organizing, or even just taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

Learning "garbology" and sorting recycling

Living in Intentional Community

I won’t go too in-depth on this one because I’ve wrote about connection and isolation a lot already (see below 👇🏻)

But I wanted to touch on intentional community because it was such a huge part of my experience at Holden Village.

At Holden, I wasn’t just surrounded by people—I was with them. (In fact, I was surrounded by less people than when I’m at school). Whether I was working, eating, skiing, learning, walking, journaling, or exploring, everything was a shared experience.

And that made all the difference.

Our bodies experience a sense of safety when we’re surrounded by other humans. It’s a primal instinct, because being alone meant danger to our ancestors. When we were isolated, we would feel anxious; when we were together, we would relax.

Humans still operate this way, and it’s not good for our mental health.

I like this line from Lost Connections by Johann Hari:

You don't need to escape to a mountain village to build an intentional life.

I encourage you to pick one or two action steps and simply reflect on how your life would look different if you incorporated them into your days.

Maybe you start eating dinner without a screen. Maybe you go for a morning walk before checking your phone. Maybe you call your mom and stay on the phone a little longer than usual.

An intentional life isn’t built overnight—it’s shaped by small, conscious choices.

Pick one or two. Start today.

As always, thanks for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie