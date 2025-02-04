Most people go through life on autopilot.

Wake up. Hit snooze. Scroll on your phone. Chug coffee. Drive to work. Sit in traffic. Eat lunch. Scroll some more. Come home. Eat dinner. Watch TV. Go to bed. Repeat.

Maybe you feel drained but don’t really feel it because you can’t remember what “good” feels like. Or you’re restless, yet unmotivated.

Life is predictable. Gray, monotonous, uninspired.

Something needs to change.

You need a reawakening.

A reawakening to the beauty that’s already around you. The kind that reminds you that you’re a part of something bigger—that there is wonder to be found, even in the ordinary.

This is what Italy taught me.

I took these picutres on my trip! Top: Cinque Terre, Sorrento. Bottom: Cinque Terre, Venice

My trip was based in Rome, where ancient ruins, jaw-dropping architecture, and gorgeous churches were around every street corner.

The ruins reminded me that this world is so much bigger than me.

Just looking at them—but especially walking among them—connected me to something deeper. After just few days there, I’d gained a deeper sense of solidarity with every human that came before me. Our world, our civilizations, and our souls are built on the foundation of those past.

The architectural wonders like the Pantheon, St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Colosseum inspired me in similar ways. I wrote this excerpt in my journal while in Italy:

There’s still so much I don’t understand. What is this world I live in? I’m so naïve to the ways of this world. I’ve been struck by the depth of history lately. There is so much that has occurred before me. Everything that has happened in the past has affected the future

St. Peter’s Square never failed to take my breath away.

And the art.

There’s so much art in Italy. Lots of it is free to see, displayed in the side chapels of the beautiful churches. With every new church we stumbled upon, I was struck by the depth, universality, and tradition of the Catholic faith.

As part of my art class, I had to attempt to sketch Michelangelo’s David while standing amongst the admirers of the larger-than-life statue.

I stood there for two hours and yet couldn’t comprehend that a man made this out of a single block of marble. Art has a way of leaving you speechless like that. Here’s another excerpt from my journal after a visit to the Borghese gallery:

Oh my goodness! Bernini’s sculptures were incredible. I can’t fathom sculpting something so detailed and amazing out of a huge block of marble. It’s mastery. It’s genius.

Michelangelo’s David. A masterpiece!

Lastly, Italy’s landscapes—the rolling hills of Tuscany, the endless bright blue water off the Amalfi coast, and the cobblestone streets and castles of the medieval villages are enough to draw me back to this country time and time again. Honestly, I don’t know what else to say about these landscapes that often stunned me into silence.

I just felt wonder. Awe. Appreciation for the natural world.

It felt like I was outside for 95% of my 6 weeks in Italy.

Being outside is healing in so many ways.

Sunlight powers the energy of our cells. 💁🏼‍♀️ It’s good for our skin, our immune function, our mood, and regulating our sleep-wake cycle.

Reduces cortisol, meaning less stress, anxiety, and tension

Time outdoors often includes physical activity and connection with others

Fragmented patterns—like tree branches or breaking waves— is calming for our minds. They capture our attention with “soft fascination” 🌊

Spending time in nature was effortless when I was in Italy.

The weather was warm and there was so much to see. I wish I was still there, but I’m not. Now that I’m home, it takes more effort to bring beauty into my everyday life.

But it’s so worth it.

Here’s how I incorporate beauty into my everyday:

Use windows. Especially when it’s cold outside, I take frequent breaks during work to look out the window and let my attention soften.

Bring nature indoors 🪴 I’ve got lots of houseplants and natural fibers in my living space/bedroom. The plants filter the air, are natural humidifiers, and greenery can boost mood + reduce stress. Natural fibers (like my cotton rugs and rattan armchair!) create a grounding atmosphere while also being more durable, sustainable, and non-toxic.

Practice gratitude. I write down what I’m thankful for when I journal before bed. Being thankful for something tends to make it more beautiful.

Visit a local museum. 🖼️ This may seem random, but the art & history found in museums can be a simple way to connect to something bigger than yourself.)

Seek someplace new. Whether big (like a trip to Italy) or small (like a new coffee shop or hiking trail), novelty often brings inspiration and a fresh outlook on life.



I love visiting new coffee shops in Cincinnati!

Beauty is often closer than we think.

In fact, we're surrounded by it if we just have the eyes to see.

What can you do this week to find beauty in your everyday?

