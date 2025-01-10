Last June, I lived and studied in Italy for six weeks.

Those six weeks changed my life.

As I reflect on my time there, these three takeaways stand out for improving mental wellbeing:

🚶‍♀️ Movement is Medicine.

Walking isn't your daily exercise; it's a way of life.

I walked everywhere- whether it was to grab my morning espresso or explore the fishing villages on the Riviera. This constant, low-impact activity wasn't just good for my body; it worked wonders for my mind.

🥐 Food is a Love Language.

Every meal I had in Italy was shared with others.

Whether it was pasta with my entire study abroad group on our first night in Rome or cicchetti (small appetizers/tapas) by the water with my mom and sister on our last night in Venice, I loved loved being able to share the joy of eating with the people around me.

There weren't processed shortcuts or fake foods in sight - just real ingredients and real connections.

🌄 Beauty Heals.

Italy is breathtaking.

From the hills of Tuscany to the brilliant blue waters of the Amalfi Coast, beauty is everywhere. Even in cities like Rome or Florence, you're surrounded by history, art, and jaw-dropping architecture. Simply existing in those places was energizing.

Walking, mindful eating, and finding beauty in everyday moments may sound simple, but their impact is profound.

These lessons, learned in Italy, are practices that I now strive to incorporate into my daily life.

As always, thanks for reading!

With love and health,

Sophie

