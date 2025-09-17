I’ve fallen down a fruit- and nut-tree rabbit hole.

It’s been approximately 4 months, and I’ve yet to crawl back out.

Let me explain.

I first introduced the concept of a food forest a couple months ago here. It’s something I have designing/creating/building in my backyard since the beginning of the summer.

But in case you missed that one, a “food forest” is simply a concept meaning a layered system of canopy trees, shrubs, bushes, groundcovers, etc. that mimics a natural forest and produces food.

This beautiful graphic is a great way to visualize it!

Source: For the Love of PawPaws by Michael Judd

But what started as a simple summer project has become more than a passing interest.

By the end of the summer, I was spending hours scouring online nursery sites and reading books with titles like Growing Hybrid Hazelnuts and Feed Us With Trees. Even now, my browser tabs read: “2 yr. old Chinese chestnut seedlings,” “acorn flour recipes,” and “74-in. tree-tube system (10-pack).”

What began as a single idea to design and build a garden in my backyard has turned into complex plans for orchards that will outlive me.

And as it turns out, planting mulberries and blackberries and strawberries has been planting something inside me too.

As you know, Well on Your Way is about reconnection—to body, to mind, to land, to food, and to the rhythms of life that modern society has disrupted. And I’m learning that trees as food is a brilliant metaphor (with real-world impacts!) for all things reconnection.

Why? Let’s dive in.

Planting Perennials & Playing the Long Game

The idea of planting a “perennial” garden is the first thing that hooked me at the beginning of the summer.

If you asked me five months ago what the difference between a perennial plant and an annual plant was, I probably would not have known the answer.

But I soon learned! Annuals complete their life cycle in one season; perennials return year after year.

To me, gardening and farming meant tilled, bare soil, buying plants that you had to put in the ground or raised bed every spring, and a short harvest window, usually in the summer. Eventually, the plants you spent all summer watering and weeding would die and you’d have to start all over again the next year.

Planting perennials flips this system on its head.

Now I understand that instead of being high-maintenance, my food forest would become a system for food to grow with as little maintenance as possible. I could achieve this by choosing plants that would thrive in my environment, carefully spacing everything out, and using lots and lots of mulch/wood chips to limit the need for watering.

Progress!

The berries, fruits, and nuts I’m planting won’t produce for years. So I’m forced to think three steps ahead. And let me tell you something: this felt so freeing!! Here’s why:

Our society is accustomed to playing only short games.

How?

Health care is plagued by quick fixes, symptom management, Band-Aid solutions.

Social media can keeps our attention with seven-second videos and instant dopamine hits.

Fast fashion pushes cheap, made-in-China clothes that are out of style by the next trend cycle.

Our food system relies on monocultures (corn, wheat, soybeans) that unapologetically degrade topsoil.

But…

Perennial Systems play the long game.

In a culture obsessed with instant results, planting perennials satisfies a deep human longing to matter beyond the present moment.

Reconnecting to A Hope-Filled Future

Designing a system that will last for generations has taught me about hope for the future and what it means to connect to cycles bigger than myself.

This is more important than ever because modern life severs us from long-term thinking. It’s so easy to get caught up in the hectic busyness of our days, never pausing to think more than a week or a month in advance. But planting trees can be a powerful act of reconnection to a future—a hope-filled future.

Putting roots into the ground is an act that says:

“Something will remain. Something will outlast me.”

And this is healing.

I first came across this idea of needing a hopeful and secure future to protect our mental health in Johann Hari’s incredible book Lost Connections. Feeling a lack of hope for tomorrow is a terrible feeling. One of the most potent symptoms of depression and anxiety is being unable to see past the next few hours or the next few days.

He wrote:

“A sense of a positive future protects you. If life is bad today, you can think—this hurts, but it won’t hurt forever. But when it is taken away, it can feel like your pain will never go away.” Johann Hari

I’ve found that planting edible perennials—plants that will provide me and my family food—gives me a deep sense of hope and security. The act of putting roots into the ground is a physical and literal promise to myself—a promise that the effort I’m putting in now will create abundance for my future self to enjoy.

And I sure as heck better be around to enjoy that abundance when it comes.

Lots of time spent designing and planning

Perennials gave me a future to look toward. But also—the soil gave me physiological benefits in the present.

Becoming Rooted

My time spent outside, under the sun and digging into the dirt taught me firsthand about nature’s impact on anxiety.

Engaging your body and your hands with the earth interrupts the abstract, overstimulated mental world we live in. It pulls you into the present moment. Physiologically, being immersed in nature calms us. It lowers stress hormones and restores attention.

As I’m beginning my work as a licensed Counselor Trainee, I’m noticing that people are suffering because they feel uprooted and uncertain. They are deeply disconnected.

And I can’t help but see my perennial garden as a metaphor for a better way of caring for our mental and physical health. True healing is about reconnection. It is not quick or linear. It often involves a deeper, root-cause approach.

I started out with a single idea to build a bigger backyard garden. What I didn’t expect was to stumble onto a much bigger question, extremely relevant to me in my line of work. I’m wondering:

What happens to our mental health when we lose all long-term relationship to the land—and to a future we can believe in?

This is what is keeping me up at night.

Maybe all we need is to plant a few more fruit trees. I wish it were that simple.

In the meantime, I’ll keep planting—choosing to believe in a future I can’t yet see and discovering purpose, patience, beauty, and nourishment along the way.

As always, thank you for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie