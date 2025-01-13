When you push yourself hard and you don’t stop—in sports, work, or life—you’re bound to hit a wall eventually.

Strategic recovery is what separates high performers from the rest (they were left behind when the inevitable burnout occurred). Recovery is not about rest alone, though; it’s about strategic practices that fuel your body and mind.

Here’s how I approach recovery as a Division 1 track athlete:

Sleep: The Backbone of Recovery

It’s a running joke among my college friends and teammates that if it’s after 8 p.m., I’m not available. It’s probably “past my bedtime”. It’s true. Sleep is sacred to me, especially during season. Don’t get me wrong- If I don’t have to be up early the next morning, I’ll maybe stay up until 10 p.m. At the latest.

All jokes aside, my obsession with holistic health has played a big role in the way I view sleep. It’s truly foundational for living your best life.

Fun fact, sleep is also my go-to presentation topic (be it my high school persuasion speech assignment or my Psychology Capstone project). Let’s just say: I love sleep. Sleep loves me.

And it’s really important for recovery.

Tools I use:

Blue-light blocking glasses. Mine are even red-tinted (yes, I’m hardcore).

A grounding mat/sheet. This is one of those things that I can’t recommend from personal experience because I haven’t noticed significant changes in my sleep from it. But, I truly believe in the science of grounding/earthing, so it was worth purchasing .

Viewing the sunrise and sunset. 🌅Health experts like Andrew Huberman and Dr. Casey Means (and many more!) recommend getting sunlight in your eyes to set your circadian rhythm. I make it a habit and priority to get outside in the mornings and as the sun is setting in the evenings.

Active Rest: Movement as Medicine

As a college athlete, my workout routine is pretty intense. I train/run 6 days a week and lift 3 days a week. But the intensity of my training means that I value an easygoing walk even more. Active rest— a walk, some stretching before bed, or light cycling— is essential for maintaining mobility, circulation, and keeping my body ready for the next day.

Active rest ≠ going hard every day. It means prioritizing movement that helps my body stay loose and fresh.

Too much stillness—whether from sitting too long or not staying active enough between workouts—can make recovery harder. Movement is medicine.

Nutrition: Fueling the Fire

When you're a high performer, what you put in your body matters—especially when it comes to recovery. You can’t expect your body to repair and rebuild from intense workouts if you're not giving it nutrients.

I focus on whole foods.

Especially after workouts, I eat protein, healthy fats, and carbs for replenishing. If I skip lunch on a workout day, my energy dips bad in the afternoon. And eating a big dinner doesn’t make up for it— the timing matters.

Good nutrition allows my muscles get the repair they need while also fueling energy for the next day.

Whether you’re training for an intense physical goal or navigating a busy professional life, these recovery strategies can help you stay at the top of your game. Sleep, active rest, and nutrition, all play a critical role in recovery, and I’ve found these practices to be key to my success. If you want to be a high performer, you need to treat recovery as an essential part of your journey.

Take care of yourself so you can keep showing up and doing your best!

As always, thanks for reading!

💗,

Sophie Francis

P.S…Let me know your biggest takeaway from this issue in the comments!