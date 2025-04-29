It started in class, but it didn’t actually have to do with class.

I was reading an article, here on Substack, titled Why I quit therapy. And I was reading it while in my class, studying to become a therapist.

But I didn’t disagree with what was said in the article. Not at all.

Lee Tilghman—the author—quit therapy for many reasons. But one reason stood out to me the most, because it was something I’d recently experienced myself.

And because it has the potential to hurt people. A lot of people.

When Talking About Your Feelings Makes Things Worse

Tilghman wrote that she found herself creating problems to bring to therapy just so she would have something to solve.

She’d sit in her sessions and have nothing really to bring up, so she'd talk about something small that was happening (because, hey, she was paying to be there so she had to give something).

But then, having magnified a problem for her therapist to work through, the problem then actually felt magnified for the rest of that week. Tilghman said:

When you dissect something for an hour each week in the therapist's office, you start to cook with it. You let it marinate. You turn it into a dish, and you ingest it. It affects the narrative, and it affects your life. That little non-problem suddenly becomes a big issue in your mind (when it really doesn't need to be).

Reading this, I knew she was right.

Because I’ve felt this myself, and not too long ago.

In the first semester of my master's program in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, I was in a class called Counseling Theories and Techniques. One late Wednesday night (our classes were from 7-9:30, yuck) we had our first "triad" session.

In normal-person speak, we had to get in groups of 3 and each take turns playing the role of client, counselor, and observer.

When we were the observer, we had to watch the session and give our classmates feedback. This was the easy part.

As counselor, we would run a session for 15 minutes, practicing the basic skills of giving informed consent, reviewing confidentiality, active listening, empathy, and asking open-ended questions.

I was very nervous about this.

It's still so early in the year! I thought. I'm just a newbie! What do I know about counseling skills? I prepared by writing a script for my opening and practiced making responses out loud.

Our third rotation in the triad was playing the role of the client.

Now, this I was freaking out about.

Unlike most of my classmates, this future therapist has never been to therapy. This future therapist has never had to talk about my problems with someone I didn't know.

Now, I knew my classmates in my group and I wasn't actually nervous about telling them my problems.

I was nervous because I didn't know what to talk about.

Seriously—I couldn't think of anything going on in my life that was upsetting me enough to be worth talking about for 15 minutes in our triad.

But I had to do it. So I dug deep and said that I sometimes felt I always had to be busy and that I felt like my schoolwork wasn't challenging me which made me feel restless.

It was just something small, something barely there. But as we moved through the session, I felt a growing sense of unease. I felt like this little "thing" that I brought up was getting magnified.

I wanted to interject and say, “Just so you know, this isn’t actually a big deal at all!!!”

But I couldn’t. I had to play the role of the struggling client.

After the 15 minutes was finally up, I couldn't help but think: I didn't really like that.

I didn't' like how hearing someone say something about my situation—reading into the things I was feeling—changed the way I viewed my own experiences.

Now, I know that this was a unique situation because it wasn't a real therapy session.

But, after reading Lee Tilghman's article where she wrote about a similar feeling, I knew this wasn't something that only occurred in the fake ones.

This is something that happens to people in the real world.

It's really not far-fetched to think that a good chunk of people who go to therapy regularly end up talking about negative things that happened to them—that they might have otherwise let go—because they need something to talk about in session.

Therapy can magnify our problems—problems that might otherwise fade away on their own.