Hi friends! Happy Sunday 🙂

I wanted to take this week to reintroduce myself—to share my story, the why behind Well on Your Way, and the reason I’m so passionate about the connection between mental health and metabolic science. Plus, I give a broken-down explanation of this connection, the science behind it, and what it means for you.

This one’s a bit long, but stick with me—I’ve included a list of some incredible people you might want to check out at the end.

A Bit About Me

Wellness has been a passion of mine since I was a teenager.

A large part of that comes completely from my family—parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins—who have shown me through their actions what it means to live a healthy life.

I grew up surrounded by people who questioned conventional thinking and let their intelligence, curiosity, and gut instincts guide them to nourishing their body and mind.

In 7th grade, I read Omnivores Dilemma (Youth Edition) Michael Pollan. I was so fascinated by it, I read it over and over. (I even wrote him a letter for a school project and he sent me back a signed photo!)

I really didn’t know much about nutrition as a wee 7th grader, but I vividly remember checking the label of some juice at a church youth group event to see if it had high-fructose corn syrup. (It did. I didn’t drink it.)

My passion for health & human behavior led me to study psychology in undergrad.

Since then, I’ve been on a deep dive—reading books, listening to podcasts, watching videos, taking courses, and consuming everything I can about holistic health, nutrition, sleep, exercise, and more.

Through this journey, I’ve learned a lot.

But I’ve also realized how confusing and contradictory health information can be. Why?

Media oversimplifies complex problems.

Diet culture promotes extremism and restriction.

Nutrition studies show correlation, not causation.

Fear-based marketing creates stress and confusion.

Government guidelines are shaped by industry lobbying.

A one-size-fits-all approach rarely works (but that’s the norm).

The Western medical model dominates school curriculum.

Preventative approaches are dismissed and underfunded.

Missing information abounds, making it hard to know what’s actually true and leaving you feeling confused into doing nothing. That’s why I started this Substack—to cut through the noise by focusing on the fundamentals:

Whole foods

Movement

Sleep

Nature

Light

And this brings me to what I’m truly passionate about and the core of Well on Your Way: the intersection of mental health and metabolic science.

Connecting the Dots: Mental Health is Metabolic Health

I was listening to a podcast when it struck me.

The host, whom I'd followed for a long time, was sharing her experience with severe depression, anxiety, binge eating, and weight gain. For years, she was trapped in a vicious cycle. She was a shell of herself.

She went to therapy.

She saw doctors. Many doctors. They told her nothing was wrong.

They were wrong. As it turns out, she had thyroid cancer. And after getting her right thyroid removed, her depression and anxiety symptoms began to disappear. She lost weight. She felt like herself again.

Her story reflected something I had been piecing together for years: mental health and physical health are deeply connected.

This realization led me to pursue a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling to understand this connection on a deeper level.

The Science & Why This Matters

"Mental disorders are metabolic disorders of the brain" - Dr. Chris Palmer, Brain Energy

Conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and anxiety often stem from fundamental dysfunction in how brain cells produce and use energy. At the root of this dysfunction? Mitochondria.

Mitochondria are the tiny power plants in your cells that generate energy (ATP). If they’re not working properly, your brain cells don’t get the energy they need to function—and this leads to the symptoms we recognize as depression, anxiety, brain fog, and even severe psychiatric conditions.

Let me spell it out:

Impaired mitochondria → cells struggle to produce energy → fatigue + mood disorders

Chronic inflammation → impaired neurotransmitters → depression + anxiety

Insulin resistance → cognitive decline, mood swings, + neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimers

Disrupted gut microbiome → impaired serotonin + dopamine transmission → depression + other mental health symptoms

Dr. Palmer's research builds on decades of evidence showing that metabolic dysfunction is a common feature of many psychiatric conditions. Here's what that means:

Nearly everyone with a mental illness has mitochondrial dysfunction . (Note: a mental illness is separate from emotional suffering)

The ketogenic diet has been proven to improve symptoms of severe mental illness by reducing brain inflammation.

People with mental illnesses have disproportionately high rates of diabetes, obesity, and insulin resistance.

Treating The Whole Person

We need a new approach—one that doesn’t just mask symptoms but addresses root causes. One that stops treating conditions in isolation.

I like to think about mental health like the health of the snake plant in my living room.

If I notice my snake plant is wilting, I wouldn't just paint its leaves green. I'd check the soil, assess the sunlight it's getting, think back to how much I've watered it, and consider using fertilizer if it's nutrient-deficient.

What if we treated depression the same way?

Instead of just prescribing medication (the equivalent of painting leaves), what if we thought about:

Gut health = the soil

Nutrition = the water

Circadian rhythms + sleep = sunlight

Life experiences, stress, environment, & trauma = the roots

Can you see how this is different?

Your Lifestyle Directly Impacts Your Mental Health

There’s a direct link between how we eat, live, and feel.

I’m gonna have to go bullet-point-mode for this one because I could write an entire newsletter on each. So here’s a quick rundown:

Exercise reduces symptoms of depression & anxiety, supports brain health, and boosts mood

Blood sugar dysregulation (spikes & crashes) can cause mood swings, anxiety, and brain fog

Vitamin and nutrient deficiencies (like low vitamin D from lack of sunlight) can contribute to depressive symptoms

Food sensitivities (like to gluten or artificial food dyes) can trigger ADHD symptoms.

The gut microbiome produces neurotransmitters that directly affect brain function.

It's Bi-Directional

Not only does diet + lifestyle impact your mental health, but emotional health impacts physical health.

Chronic stress can lead to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.

Trauma affects nervous system regulation and long-term health.

Depression depletes energy and motivation, making it harder to prioritize a healthy diet, movement, or social connection.

Many people’s physical symptoms are rooted in or exacerbated by mental issues.

And fundamentally—what’s the point of striving for physical health without a foundation of joy, purpose, and meaningful relationships?

The Problem With Current Mental Health Care

Psychiatry still treats symptoms rather than causes.

Most patients are prescribed psychiatric meds without ever being assessed for metabolic health, gut function, nutrient deficiencies, or environmental factors.

Someone with undiagnosed Celiac disease might be treated for depression and anxiety for years with SSRIs while the root cause (an inflammatory + allergic response to gluten) goes unaddressed.

Medications can help some people, in certain situations, and (ideally) for short periods of time.

But it shouldn’t be the first (or only) solution.

Hope For the Future

Mainstream medicine is just now starting to catch on.

Recently, Standford Medicine and other major research centers have declared Metabolic Psychiatry as a key growth area.

Change is happening.

Addressing metabolic health can lead to lasting mental health improvements without lifelong dependence on drugs. By treating the whole person, healing is sustainable rather than short-term.

What You Can Do: Practical Steps

If mental health is metabolic health, then true healing requires more than just therapy and medication.

Again, I’m entering bullet-point-mode because I will be breaking these down in future articles. This is meant to be a quick-start guide—it’s NOT COMPREHENSIVE.

I can’t emphasize enough that every person’s experiences are unique and addressing metabolic dysfunction by making some changes listed below will NOT erase or heal complex life circumstances and experiences of grief, trauma, stress, etc.

BUT, making lifestyle changes such as these can help tremendously—and there’s not long list of hidden side effects.

Here's how you can begin to address underlying metabolic dysfunction in your life:

Prioritize nutrient-dense, whole foods

Get sunlight daily to support your circadian rhythm, sleep, and energy

Move your body— exercise is medicine

Get quality sleep. It’s foundational for brain health.

Reduce chronic inflammation by cutting out inflammatory foods (like sugar, seed oils, and processed grains) and managing stress.

Stabilize your blood sugar to avoid mood swings by eating protein, fiber, and healthy fats instead of high-carb, ultra-processed foods.

Support gut health by avoiding artificial sweeteners, minimizing anitibiotic use (if possible), and eating fermented foods.

Remind yourself daily that small changes can have huge impact.

Tribe of Mentors

If you’re still here, thanks for reading to the end.

I’m super excited to include this list of my Tribe of Mentors (inspired by Tim Ferriss’ book of the very name!) My Tribe of Mentors is a running list of people who I’ve learned from and been inspired by on my health and wellness journey.

Whether it was from their book, their social media, a podcast they were on, or (pretty recently) their Substack, I wanted to include a big list on here as a THANK YOU.

There’s some amazing people on this planet who have taught me so much:

Michael Pollan, Mark Hyman, Casey Means, Georgia Ede, Catherine Shanahan, StrongSistas, VitallyMelanie, Chris Palmer, Jake Goodman, MD, MBA, Leslie Korn, Tim Ferriss, Johann Hari, Rina Raphael, Joel Salatin, Meg Jay, Sara Redondo, MD, Karina Baloleanu, CFNC, Ella Henry, Alex Clark, Orry, James Nestor, and SO MANY MORE!

,

,

, James Nestor,

,

,

,

, and SO MANY MORE!

Of course, I’ve learned the most of all from my family.

My dad is a Professor of Counseling and Licensed Therapist who has been working in the mental health field for over 30 years. I’ve grown up hearing him talk about his work, and of course he inspired me to follow in his footsteps.

Thanks, Dad!

The future of mental health care isn’t in quick fixes but in a whole-person approach that integrates nutrition, movement, sleep, and environment.

If any of this resonates with you, stick around! I’ll be diving deeper into all of these topics in future articles.

Let’s rethink mental health together.

With love and health,

Sophie

P.S…Another big passion of mine is photography.

I sprinkle my photos in my articles, share them on my Instagram, and display them on my website here :) Check them out!

