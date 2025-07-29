Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Bonnie Tai
1d

Sophie, thank you for writing such a balanced analysis on the commodification of self-care and wellness - a trap I had once fallen into, too. Colonialism, capitalism and patriachy have dismantled our innate connection to almost everything that truly matters, except money and power. Self-care is incomplete without community care, and vice versa. And true healing is not glamourous. It can be messy and painful at times. Holding each other through the process is the medicine that help us return to our love and care for self and all.

Jocelyn Yeoman
2h

The key sentence here is in one sentence, maybe we need balance. As someone who burned out through consistently giving more to others, serving my community until it ate every ounce of my energy and zest for life, I can vouch for a balance between outwardly giving, connecting, and the bliss of peaceful self-care.

