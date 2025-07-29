Lisa barely left her house for years.

Depression and anxiety had consumed her, keeping her isolated and painfully self-conscious. But then Dr. Sam Everington asked her to do something radical: stop focusing on herself entirely.

As Johann Hari documents in Lost Connections, Lisa joined a group of twenty other volunteer-patients to turn an ugly street corner of concrete and weeds into a community garden. For two days a week over the course of a few months, they worked together to make the space beautiful.

As they worked everyday towards this common goal, this odd group of diverse ages and different backgrounds began to talk to each other. They began to feel connected to society again. They began to feel like they had a purpose.

They listened to each others problems and their joys and they realized they weren't alone in what they were feeling. And slowly, Lisa's depression began to lift—not through endless introspection, but through connection.

I read of this story a few months ago, and it’s stuck with me ever since.

It haunts me.

Because it challenges everything we've been told about healing and self-care.

The Self-Care Industrial Complex

I'm studying to become a therapist, which means I'm immersed in the mental health and wellbeing space. But something big is bothering me: we've turned well-being into a commodity.

Walk into any Target and you'll find $45 hoodies declaring "It's okay not to be okay." Scroll Instagram and you're flooded with pastel affirmations saying "just surviving is enough." Your emotional struggles are being turned into products and sold for a profit.

I'm taught in my classes that we want our clients to get better so treatment can be terminated and they can move on with their lives as healthier, happier people.

But—as I've come to find out—it doesn't always happen that way in the real world.

Just as hospitals make money off your chronic sickness, the mental health field has the potential to move in the same direction. (I'm strictly talking business here. It's in hospitals’ best interest—as businesses—to keep you as their patient for as long as possible. This means keeping you just sick enough to need continued care but just well enough to not die. A dead patient is no longer a paying patient. But neither is a healthy one.)

The mental health crisis of the rising generation spells unimaginable business opportunity. Since COVID, mental health tech companies have surged. Venture capital funding skyrocketed.

Self-care is a business with the potential to sell solutions, market healing, and commodify human connection. And at what cost?

When Self-Focus Becomes Self-Sabotage

Here's an uncomfortable truth: thinking about yourself too much is bad for you.

Thinking about YOURSELF, YOURSELF, YOURSELF, displaces you from the social fabric that you are a part of. The society, community, family, team, friend group that surrounds you and makes you who you are. Constantly being told to care for you and think about what's best for you tears you from this social fabric. It forces you to see yourself and your problems in isolation. So actually, turning the focus away from yourself can be healing.

Imagine for me that you struggle with social anxiety; being in social situations makes you extremely anxious. You go to large gatherings and stand there shaking because all you can think about is that everyone is thinking about what you are wearing and talking about what you look like and judging the way you're standing. You can't stop thinking about yourself. Now imagine that you go to see Jordan Peterson, a renowned psychologist with decades of clinical and research experience.

Here's what he tells you:

When you go to a party, think about putting others at ease. Focus entirely on how others might be feeling. Do something nice for someone else. Stop thinking about yourself.

Can you picture how this advice might help you feel a little less anxious? How focusing outward instead of inward could pull you out of your inner isolation and into the social fabric of the people around you?

When we're constantly examining our feelings, dissecting our emotions, and analyzing our inner states, we disconnect from the very thing that makes us human: our relationships with others.

The Aestheticization of Suffering

We've turned our struggles into aesthetic content and overpriced products.

Like I briefly mentioned before, Instagram accounts with millions of followers sell merchandise featuring phrases like "It’s okay if all you did today was survive,” “Take a break and try again later,” “Be gentle with yourself.”

When looked at with a glance, these messages seem great. The premise and intention behind products like these are good. Yes, we could all probably be gentler on ourselves, especially in an age of hustle and productivity culture. They're also meant to make you feel like you're not alone in your struggles, and give you some comfort.

But does seeing a message on someone else's hoodie really make you feel any less alone?

The constant spread of these messages devalues actually making change. It turns healing into "vibes" over actual action. These slogans provide validations without actual resources, support, or pathways to real change.

Validation does not equal healing. The constant reminder that "just surviving is enough" may feel comforting at times, but it normalizes distress without any encouragement for growth or responsibility.

Where's the reminder that humans are remarkably resilient? The acknowledgment that sometimes we need challenge, not just comfort?

When Being Unwell Becomes Identity

Here’s the thing: the constant validation that these social media accounts offer can be addictive.

Humans love to be validated. We love to feel seen.

Even when "feeling seen" has nothing to do with an actual connection with another human being.

All this false sense of validation can cause people to form an identity around being unwell. For some, depression becomes not something they experience, but something they are. Anxiety isn't a response they have, but a fundamental part of their personality. This shift from experience to identity has consequences. It can diminish our sense of self-efficacy, making us feel damaged and incapable.

It turns temporary emotional states into permanent character traits.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The Power of Looking Outward

Let’s go back to Lisa’s story from the beginning.

What if healing isn't always about going deeper into ourselves, but about stepping outside ourselves entirely?

Dr. Everington's experiment in East London was huge for sparking a social prescribing movement that has since spread globally. (If you’re interested in learning more about social prescribing, I recommend reading the wonderful book The Connection Cure by Julia Hotz).

But the overall intentions of social prescribing mimic something ancient. Across cultures and throughout history, humans have healed through community, purpose, and service to others.

We are social creatures with profound abilities to heal each other. Yet modern self-care culture often treats relationships as optional, emphasizing the individual over the collective.

Lisa's transformation didn't happen because she finally understood her trauma or learned better coping mechanisms. It happened because she remembered she was part of something larger than her own suffering.

Through the garden and the other volunteers, she entered right back into the fabric of the living wiorld.

A Different Way Forward (Balance!)

I'm not anti-therapy or anti-self-care. As someone training to enter this field, I deeply believe in the power of professional support when it's truly needed.

But maybe we need balance.

A time to be comforted, and a time to be challenged. A time to be validated, and a time to be reminded that your feelings don't define you. A time to cry, and a time to laugh. A time to feel broken down, and a time to get back up again. A time to shut others out, and a time to get outside yourself. A time to love yourself, and a time to remember that love for others is the greatest love there is. A time to accept where you are, and a time to hate being stuck where it hurts.

When there is no discomfort, there is no change. "Just surviving" might be enough some days—but not forever. Self-care shouldn't keep you stuck.

Here's what I think we need more of:

Purpose over processing : Finding meaning through contribution

Connection over consumption : Building real relationships instead of buying products that promise healing

Challenge over comfort : Gentle encouragement to grow rather than permission to stay stuck

Community over individualism: Remembering that we heal in relationship with others (and this can include the therapy relationship!)

The Bottom Line

For people who are otherwise functioning well, constantly dissecting feelings can amplify problems rather than solve them. Humans evolved to process grief, handle setbacks, and navigate relationships. We wouldn't have survived as a species if we were as fragile as wellness culture suggests.

We don't need more validation. More labeling. More putting people into boxes. We need more personal responsibility. More freedom. More challenge.

Recovery isn't always about learning to love yourself more. Sometimes it's about remembering that love for others might be the greatest love there is.

We've pathologized the normal and normalized staying stuck.

Maybe it's time to trust our own resilience again.

As always, thanks for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie

