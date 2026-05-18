Well on Your Way

Well on Your Way

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Big Hearted Boadicea's avatar
Big Hearted Boadicea
May 18

I love this post so much! I long for those feelings of belonging, being close to the earth and the food sources and the quiet and the blackness at night. I recently read another post by a therapist - and then I couldn’t find it - which spoke of the systemic dysfunction and misery of our over connected stressed lives and said something like - why are we trying to teach our patients to adapt to this? The dysfunction of our lives is what is making us so sick - and to pretend that we need to acclimate to it somehow is nonsensical. I resonate with that so much. I’m in my late fifties, in the middle of a hormonal and mental - something - not sure what to call it which makes me think that the life I’m living and the one I’m steeling myself to go back to - I’m off work half days to go to treatment - is something that I don’t want to sustain. And don’t feel I can sustain. But I have responsibilities, a fairly young family. It seems to me that people who go through crises either adapt to their environment by the use of tools and skills and meds and therapy - or they find an environment that is better suited to them and their mental health. The latter seems very drastic to me. What to do? Love this idea and will be interested to see your assessment. Thanks!

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