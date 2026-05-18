I didn't realize how unusual my childhood was until I left it.

I grew up in a small town in the middle-of-nowhere Ohio. Moving to college taught me that my upbringing was unusual. I’ve lived a life that looks different from most of my peers. And the longer I’ve been away from it, the more I’ve come to understand what that environment actually gave me—and what most people are missing.

Here’s the thing: modern society looks fundamentally different from the one our ancestors lived in.

And I’ve recently realized we don’t fully understand this until we’ve experienced a different way. When the environments we live in are all that we’ve grown up knowing, it feels normal. The systems that make us sick seem standard. How it’s supposed to be.

But there’s a different way, and I’ve lived it.

I grew up with a deep connection to land and place.

My family had a backyard with woods and a creek, raised chickens, and planted a garden every summer. The town I grew up in was built by my ancestors. And I was surrounded by elders, who told these stories and passed down knowledge of the generations prior. My family knew the farmer who lived down the street who we got our meat and milk from.

When I was planting a food forest this past summer, I felt this sense of place tangibly. And I’ve come to realize this isn’t a universal feeling. There is something about the simple act of digging a hole and planting a tree with the knowledge that it will be rooted there for decades to come, that my kids’ kids might be able to enjoy fruit off of that tree…there is something about that act that generates a deep sense of contentment.

And not a lot of people feel that.

I grew up surrounded by trees rather than skyscrapers, waking up to the birds out my window. It sounds idealistic…except that it’s all true. Now, it’s rare that I find myself in a place where I can’t hear the sound of cars from a nearby highway. With our phones in our pockets, the dings and beeps of notifications are a constant.

You don’t notice the silence until you lose it.

Same with the darkness.

I’m always struck by how my childhood bedroom is darker at night without any sort of blinds or curtain on the window than my bedroom at school which has both blinds and a blackout curtain. We have lost what it feels like to exist in a darkness lit only by the stars and the moon.

The dual nature of the lives I’ve lived has taught me this: of course we’re struggling. Of course we’re dysregulated.

We’re all trying to function in environments we weren’t built for.

When I was in my practicum seeing clients, I felt this tension. At times, it seemed there was only so much I could do—especially in the one hour we had together.

I began to wonder:

What’s happening in the other 167 hours? What happens when people leave the room and go back into the same environments that are exhausting them, overstimulating them, disconnecting them from themselves and from other people?

If environments are dysregulating people, then any serious approach to mental health has to reckon with that.

Which means asking different questions.

So I started to ask myself what it would actually look like to build this into clinical practice. Not just noticing it myself, but giving other clinicians a structured way to see it too — to ask the right questions about what's happening in the other 167 hours.

That’s why, alongside my dad, Joshua Francis, Ph.D., LPCC-S, LICDC-CS, I created the Mental Health Lifestyle Assessment (MHLA). It’s a 52-item clinical assessment that gives counselors and other health professionals a structured way to assess the lifestyle factors shaping their clients’ mental health. The domains address factors such as sleep, nutrition, movement, nature exposure, social connection, digital habits, substance use, and sense of meaning.

The MHLA is for clinicians who want a way to actually see the full picture of the environments their clients are living inside. Who want to get a sense of the habits and behaviors fundamentally shaping how they feel. Who want to ask better questions.

Who believe the 167 hours matter. If that’s you, it’s here.

As always, thanks for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie

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P.S. In what ways might your environment be dysregulating you? If you’re a clinician, how do you see these issues come up with your patients? Let me know in the comments!