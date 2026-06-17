This past week, I have been reading the book How To Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen.

I’ve deeply enjoyed it. I have found the topic to me immensely personal to me as I’ve begun doing clinical work that revolves entirely around this process of deeply seeing another person. It’s helped me fall deeper in love with the field of counseling. It’s made me grateful for a job that allows for the tender exploration of the mind, body, and soul of the person sitting in the chair across from me. This is not a common experience in the everyday lives of everyday individuals.

Modern society has robbed us of the time, space, and permission to look another person in the eye and really listen.

David Brooks, the author of How to Know a Person, writes for the average individual—how people can implement this different way of being, this set of skills, to make their life and the lives of the people around them richer. But I realized with a deep gratitude that I’ve went to school to learn these skills and I can dedicate my life to applying them and refining them all of my days.

Brooks writes that many people live their lives in paradigmatic mode; our jobs revolve around analyzing data, making arguments, giving orders. And this informs the rest of our lives—we don’t switch easily into curious, open, story-based ways of thinking or conversing. Most people apply the same analytical mindset required for their jobs towards their interactions with other people. But this makes us closed-off, uncomfortable with anything other than small-talk, and afraid to reach out because we don’t know what to say.

And I realized, as I read, that my clinical work has shaped how I interact in my every day life. The skills we are taught to become great therapists spill over into my conversations with strangers, close friends, and everyone in between. The core tenants of person-centered therapy are empathy, unconditional positive regard, and genuineness. Empathy involves an attempt to see the world through another person’s eyes, as shaped by their experiences. Unconditional positive regard is to believe that every person possesses worth they need not earn through their actions. And genuineness–simply being authentic, honest, and real in the therapeutic relationship. We are also taught skills such as affirmations, reflections, and mirroring.

These are social and emotional skills we all should strive to possess.

Not just therapists.

Every single person on this planet longs to be intently listened to. We long for someone to ask us questions about who we are and how we came to be that way. What have we been through? What do we believe? Why?

I believe Brooks is right; people’s lives are shaped by the way they spend their time.

My life is being shaped by my clients each and every day. Therapy requires me to adopt some essential beliefs about the human experience that inevitably shape my every day interactions. It requires me to be be curious, ask open-ended questions, suspend judgment, be aware of my own biases, see the good in every person, do what I can to make the person across from me feel deeply seen.

We all have stories worth telling. But most of us don’t ever get the chance to tell them. How would the world look different if we all became a little bit more curious about those around us? I’m inclined to say our lives would grow fuller, and dramatically so.

One of my biggest takeaways from the book is that we all collectively underestimate how much people yearn to talk to each other. We don’t start conversations because we don’t think we will enjoy them or learn from them. We misunderstand just how willing people are to talk about deep and personal things. So we don’t ask. But this is an unfortunate paradox.

Our deepest longing is to be seen, heard, and understood by another being. We just need the skills to do so.

As always, thank you for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie

If you’re interested in supporting my work, you can do so here!

Buy Me a Coffee ☕️