Well on Your Way

Well on Your Way

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Abby Fisher's avatar
Abby Fisher
Jun 18

This has been so true in my own life from both sides of being the one asked questions and in turn asking the questions. When I feel truly seen it is like fuel to go out and be curious about others, too. I honestly learn how to ask better questions of others by the questions I'm asked. (Something I learn a lot from you on ;)

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Dr. Elyas Parsa's avatar
Dr. Elyas Parsa
Jun 27

One of the most quietly radical things a person can do is make another feel truly seen. What you're describing, the spillover from clinical work into everyday life, that's not a side effect. That's the whole point. The skills that make a great therapist make a great human. Curiosity, presence, genuine interest in another person's story. These shouldn't be reserved for the therapy room. The world gets smaller and lonelier every time we skip the real conversation and stay on the surface. Thank you for doing work that keeps depth alive.

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