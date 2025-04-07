I came across a tweet the other day that stopped me in my tracks:

And it made me think:

Food should be simple. But somehow, it’s become anything but.

Growing up, mixed messages about what's right and wrong to eat surrounded me.

On my family’s kitchen shelf were Paleo cookbooks, but on my Instagram feed were proponents of Carnivore, Keto, and everything between. My sports nutritionist told me I was silly for avoiding Thomas' bagels (she said all the processed ingredients were good for runners like me). I overheard my grandma’s telling my mom that her heart doctor said “avoid red meat and butter."

I've always thought I knew what to believe…until I didn't.

This confusion built up as I got more interested in food and health. I was learning more everyday, but I often felt like the contradictions took me 1 step forward and 3 steps back. A few years ago, I was taking in so much conflicting information (mainly through podcasts and social media), I got burnt out.

I got burnt out from trying to understand food—something so instinctual and so primal to being human.

So I unfollowed the "health influencers" I looked up to. I took a hiatus from all the wellness podcasts. I needed a break from it all.

But with some distance, I soon realized that I wasn’t the only one feeling confused—because our modern confusion around food isn't accidental.

In fact, it's the direct result of a rapid historical shift away from intuitive eating and towards a commercialized food landscape. This shift has disconnected us from our food sources. It has transformed a basic human necessity into a source of anxiety and overwhelm.

This is why I found myself burnt out just trying to understand something as fundamental as food—because the food system we've come to recognize as normal is not the way it's always been.

So I’m here to take you on a journey through what I’ve slowly come to understand as a modern food crisis.

In this first part of a three-part series, I'll trace how we got here—from intuitive eaters to confused consumers. Because to reclaim our broken relationship with eating, we must understand what broke it in the first place.

The Birth of Food as Science

To understand our current confusion, we need to start at the beginning—before nutrition became a science.

Apparently, we didn’t even start studying food until less than 300 years ago.

The first "nutrition study" was in 1747, when Scottish naval surgeon James Lind divided sailors into groups to figure out how to treat scurvy.

1747!

This means for hundreds of thousands of years, Homo Sapiens ate what looked good, smelled good, tasted good, and what was available to them.

We ate intuitively—until supermarkets came along and changed everything about how we eat.