Homo sapiens are movers.

We always have been, and we always will be.

But we live in a society that has let us forget this fundamental part of us. And even if we haven't forgotten this need, we've boxed it up, marketed, commercialized, and sold it. (Think: activewear, 30-minute full-body workout routines, spin class memberships, and $1,500 Peloton bikes.) It's become another thing on the to-do list. Or something we avoid altogether.

It's time to get back to one of the most fundamental aspects of human nature.

It's time to remember what we were made for.

Then: Movement was life. It was walking, lifting, climbing, building, playing. Movement was functional, joyful, communal. Now: Movement is a 45-minute punishment we fit in between Zoom calls. Movement is tracked, optimized, isolated. Or, more simply, movement doesn't occur at all.

Welcome to Week 1 of The (re)Connection Series.

I'm glad you're here!

This course is about reclaiming what it means to be human—and how reconnecting to these fundamentals are crucial for living long, healthy lives.

Let's dive in.