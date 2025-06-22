Week 2: (re)Connecting to Nature
We are of the earth. But we've built a world where it's easy to forget that.
Last week, I said Homo sapiens are movers.
This week, I’ll tell you: Homo sapiens are wild.
We come from forests, mountains, plains, deserts. We are of the earth.
But we've built a world where it's easy to forget that.
We wake up in temperature-controlled rooms, walk on synthetic floors, breathe filtered air, and stare into screens. Nature has become a weekend destination, a background photo, a screensaver. But it used to be our entire world.
This week is about returning to that world—even just a little.
Because nature isn't optional. It's our original home.
Our original medicine.
Welcome to Week 2 of The (re)Connection Series.
If you're just joining, this is a 6-week paid series running from June 15-July 27. By becoming a paid subscriber, you get:
Lifetime access to all modules (past + future)
Downloadable guides and AI prompts
Full archive of Well on Your Way access at 50% off for a limited time.
If you’re already a paid member, welcome back! You can find a downloadable PDF of this module at the bottom of the page.
Let's begin.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.