Last week, I said Homo sapiens are movers.

This week, I’ll tell you: Homo sapiens are wild.

We come from forests, mountains, plains, deserts. We are of the earth.

But we've built a world where it's easy to forget that.

We wake up in temperature-controlled rooms, walk on synthetic floors, breathe filtered air, and stare into screens. Nature has become a weekend destination, a background photo, a screensaver. But it used to be our entire world.

This week is about returning to that world—even just a little.

Because nature isn't optional. It's our original home.

Our original medicine.

Welcome to Week 2 of The (re)Connection Series.

Let's begin.