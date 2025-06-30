What you have isn’t enough.

You’ll be happier with the next thing.

This is what we’re told—and sold—every single day. We live in a society that’s constantly giving us messages designed to make us want more. The bigger car, the trendier outfit, the glamorized vacations, the more aesthetic lifestyle.

But these curated images plant seeds of dissatisfaction that grow into restlessness and endless comparison—whether conscious or not.

I’ve felt this myself, so many different times. Whenever I step away from social media for a while, I feel completely content. I stop desiring things I didn’t know I wanted. I stop feeling like I’m falling behind.

But it’s bigger than my own personal social media use, because it’s ingrained into our culture.

We’ve been conditioned to chase the wrong things.

And we’ll never be truly happy and healthy until we reconnect to what gives us real meaning.

Welcome to Week 3 of The (re)Connection Series

I won’t be repetitive, but I want to encourage you to read what this course is all about here. It’s never too late to join—you get lifetime access to all the modules when you become a paid subsriber.

Let’s get into it.