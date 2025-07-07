I’m at a point in my life where I’m understanding more and more there are only a few things that truly matter.

And it all boils down to connection with the living world.

Relationships with humans, the land, our food, plants and animals. And our disconnection from all of these is what’s causing an epidemic of unhealthy and unhappy people. But there are things we can do to get back to the way it’s supposes to be, and that’s what this series is all about.

Humans are social creatures. Yet in the modern world, we are more isolated than ever before—and it’s making us sick.

This week is about what we can do to come back together again. To become whole… with each other.