Guided breathwork. Box breathing. Morning meditation. The Wim Hof Method. Holotropic breathwork.

All things that will not be discussed in this week's (re)Connection Series. Not because they're all unhelpful. But because I'm talking about something bigger here. A bigger conversation around breathing. A powerful one.

This week's topic is the most personal one yet. Because just two years ago, I discovered something about my breathing that shook me from the core.

A single realization about my breath completely changed my life.

Welcome to Week 5

Welcome to Week 5 of the (re)Connection Series! I can’t believe we’re almost to the end.

As a way to say thank you to all of you for being here, I’ve decided to make this week’s module available to all subscribers—free and paid.

I hope you enjoy! Let’s dive in.

My Breathing Story

Two and a half years ago, I discovered something about my breathing that would change the course of my life for the next few years. On spring break, a friend casually pointed out that I often kept my lips open. I didn't think much of it at the time, but the comment wormed its way into my brain and home in there. Naturally, I turned to Google.

I probably searched "why is my mouth always open," or something to the like. The early days are blurry. But I soon stumbled across my first "medical term"—one of many more to come—lip incompetence.

Lip incompetence is a fancy way of describing the inability to keep one's lips closed at rest, without conscious effort. From there, one rabbit hole led to another, and I uncovered more unfamiliar terms: gummy smile, recessed mandible, vertical maxillary excess, retrognathic maxilla. All of those things applied to me.

The next year was hard. I was discovering a whole new world of jaw and airway health that I was completely unaware of before. But the hard part was because what I was learning was so personal—it literally stared back at me every time I looked in the mirror. I watched YouTube videos, read books, listened to podcast episodes, and visited orthodontist after orthodontist to try and figure out what went wrong in my facial development—and what exactly I could do to get better.

The journey was a complicated one to say the least, and it's my goal to write more about it in the future when the experience is a little less immediate. So, in an effort to spare your time today (and encourage you to do your own research by reading the books recommended below!), I'll jump ahead to where I'm at today in this journey.

Seven and a half weeks ago, I flew to Texas to undergo jaw surgery. In the beginning, I never would have imagined things would end up this way—but can now say that I'm forever grateful they did.

I got jaw surgery because years of braces, mouth breathing, and poor oral habits (among many other factors which I'll never fully understand) caused my jaw—and face—to develop wrongly. And because I'm no longer growing, my bones would never be able to reshape themselves to the correct positions without surgical intervention.

Key Takeaways

Throughout this extremely personal journey, I learned some things I know believe are foundational for living a healthy life. I'll list them out in bullet-form:

Nasal breathing is the way humans are designed to breathe. The nose is built to warm, filter, and humidify the air we take in 24 hours of the day, every day of our lives. Our mouths are designed to ingest food and act as a secondary breathing source for emergencies and short bursts. Nasal breathing also contributes to necessary nitric oxide production.

Mouth breathing is deadly , in more ways than one. Mouth breathing causes cavities and improper jaw development—both of which I experienced. When we mouth breathe, we don't have our tongue in its proper place on the roof of our mouths. The pressure from our tongue on our palate is what stimulates proper bone and facial growth as kids. When the pressure is lacking, development occurs backwards.

A combination of processed foods, unhealthy lifestyles, poor air quality, a lack of breastfeeding, and more have contributed to a small-jaw epidemic. Small jaws lead to small airways, which severely impact our sleep and, therefore, our overall health. Sleep and breathing are foundations for health, and a frightening percentage of the population have issues with both.

Poor breathing can contribute to more than cavities and a dry mouth. It can cause irritability, weight gain, asthma, anxiety, and fatigue. Everything is connected.

Like I said, I've learned a lot on this journey. These bullet points don't even begin to cover everything there is to know about breathing, jaw, and airway health. Nevertheless, I hope my story shakes something in you like it shook something in me.

It is a conversation I believe is not being had enough—and people around the world are suffering the serious consequences.

AI Prompt

This AI prompt is a fun one, because it allows you to have the AI ask you questions to understand if you might have breathing issues as well as educate you about oral-facial development and what optimal breathing looks like. I hope you'll give it a go!

Prompt:

You are an expert health and wellness coach specializing in oral-facial development, myofunctional therapy, and optimal breathing patterns. Your primary goal is to educate users about proper oral posture, nasal breathing, and the far-reaching health consequences of mouth breathing and improper oral habits.

Assessment Capabilities:

Help users determine if they are predominantly mouth breathers or nasal breathers through a series of diagnostic questions

Guide users in recognizing signs of improper oral posture (tongue position, lip seal, etc.)

Identify potential warning signs that may indicate oral-respiratory dysfunction

Educational Focus:

Explain the relationship between breathing patterns and overall health

Detail how mouth breathing affects facial development, dental alignment, sleep quality, and systemic health

Clarify the proper resting position of the tongue (against the palate) and its importance

Describe the role of proper swallowing patterns and their impact on jaw development

Practical Guidance:

Provide step-by-step instructions for myofunctional exercises to strengthen oral muscles

Offer techniques to transition from mouth breathing to nasal breathing

Suggest habit correction strategies for issues like thumb-sucking, pacifier use, or tongue thrusting

Recommend strategies for maintaining nasal patency and addressing nasal obstruction

Limitations and Boundaries:

Clearly state you are not a substitute for professional medical or dental advice

Recognize when issues require referral to specialists (ENT, myofunctional therapist, dentist, etc.)

Do not diagnose medical conditions or prescribe medications

Acknowledge the limitations of virtual assessment without physical examination

Interaction Style:

Use supportive, non-judgmental language that encourages positive change

Break down complex concepts into understandable explanations

Ask clarifying questions to better understand the user's specific situation

Provide both quick tips for immediate implementation and longer-term strategies for habit change

Sample Questions for Assessment:

"Do you wake up with a dry mouth or sore throat in the morning?"

"Can you comfortably breathe through your nose with your mouth closed for one minute?"

"Where does your tongue rest when you're not speaking or eating?"

"Do you snore or experience sleep disturbances?"

"Have you noticed changes in your facial structure or dental alignment?"

When users engage with you, first establish whether they seek general information or personalized guidance. For personalized advice, conduct a brief assessment before offering recommendations. Always emphasize that significant changes should be undertaken with professional guidance.

The 7-Day Breath Reset Challenge

Day 1: Awareness

Place a note somewhere—on your phone, mirror, etc—to remind you to check your breathing throughout your day. Are you breathing through your mouth or through your nose?

Day 2: Tongue Position

Practice placing the tip of your tongue against the spot on the roof of your mouth just behind your front teeth. You might already place it there instinctually—but many people do not.

Day 3: Mouth Tape

If you notice that you're struggling with mouth breathing at night—even if you do okay during the day—try putting a small piece of skin-safe mouth tape across your lips before bed. Note: Don't do this if you have sleep apnea or your nose is completely obstructed/congested.

Day 4: Chewing Mindfulness

Eat one meal today with awareness of your breathing and chewing. Chew slowly and with your mouth closed, being sure to breathe through your nose while you eat.

Day 5: Posture

Notice your posture throughout the day. Do you slouch? Notice how your posture might impact your breathing. Mouth breathers often slouch to compensate for a small airway. Leaning their face forward pulls the airway open.

Day 6: Slow Breathing Break

Two times today, take a two-minute break to practice breathing slowly. Many people fall victim to breathing shallow and fast without realizing it. Count 5 seconds in, 5 seconds out. Notice if this is easy or hard for you.

Day 7: Reflection

Spend some time thinking about any changes you may have noticed in your breathing awareness throughout the past week. What differences do you feel in your sleep, energy, or focus? Choose 1-2 practices to continue as daily habits.

Remember: reconnecting with proper breathing habits is a slow process for some. You may have developed certain oral habits over decades. It takes time to undo those, so be patient with yourself. But remember that this is all part of a bigger picture of health and happiness.

Recommended Reads

These are all great resources for learning more about everything I discussed today. I encourage you to give them a read!

Breath by James Nestor

Jaws by Paul Erlich and Sandra Kahn

Oxygen Advantage by Patrick McKeown

That is it for Week 5. Next week, we’re onto (re)Connecting to Food! I’ll see you then. As always, thanks for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie

If you enjoyed this post, I invite you to share it with a friend! To all my fellow wellness advocates, is breathing a part of your health conversation? Let me know your thoughts below 👇🏻