When I landed in Ilulissat, Greenland for a two-week study abroad trip among icebergs the size of buildings, I expected an adventure.

An adventure that would, of course, include food. As I stepped off the plane, I imagined what my first meal might be. Seal meat, maybe? Musk ox? Probably a lot of fish. Hopefully something as unique as the Arctic landscape, I thought.

But when I sat down that night for dinner at the restaurant across the road from our hotel, I was surprised.

On the menu, I saw Pad Thai. Fried rice. Nachos. Chicken curry. Hamburgers with fries. Smoothies. Pizza.

This was the first clue that Greenland would tell me a story during my time there. And this story would be far stranger—and perhaps more familiar—than I could have guessed.

The American Super Sandwich

About halfway into the trip, my peers and I were exploring the little town and walked through the local supermarket. I say "local," but the foods sold inside had come from thousands of miles away.

As I wandered the aisles, I was struck by how similar the images I was seeing were to the Walmart in rural Ohio where I'm from. My eyes glazed over the familiar staples stocked in this Arctic town.

Then I saw it: a plastic-wrapped white loaf bread called the "American Super Sandwich."

The American Super Sandwich is a powerful symbol for a global food story

The loaf was proudly patriotic, for being sold in Greenland. Its packaging had red, white, and blue stripes and an American flag. At its center, a blue medallion depicted a baker from another era.

The word "traditional" was displayed across the top—an ironic statement in a land where traditional bread, if it existed at all in the indigenous diet, would bear no resemblance to this industrial product.

I couldn't help but stand there, in the aisle of that fluorescent-lit supermarket, and be struck by how odd the whole thing seemed.

I couldn't help but think that this loaf of bread—with it's factory-perfect dimensions and immortal shelf-life—represented more than just a food item in the supermarket.

The bread in that plastic wrapping was a perfect symbol of a global story—a story of an industrial food crisis.

This was the second clue that Greenland had something it wanted to teach me.

Walrus and Musk Ox: What Was Traditional Eating?

Since my trip was a study abroad trip, I was taking a class for it on the history of the Arctic. Our big assignment was a research paper about a topic of our choice. I followed the clues, and chose to write about food in Greenland.

I quickly learned that the traditional diet of Greenlanders is vastly different than the food culture I experienced on my trip.

Traditionally, the Kalaallit (ka-la-leet) ate a diet almost entirely from animal sources. They ate musk ox, reindeer, fish, whale, seal, walrus, wild game birds and their eggs.

They ate lots of this raw, too. (Think frozen raw walrus liver.)

The traditional Greenlandic diet was entirely based on the animals they had available to them in the wild.

But throughout Greenland's history with European trading and whaling, Danish colonization, American military interference, and tourism, Greenland's food system abruptly shifted.

In 1951— when America began building the Thule Air Base—there were suddenly Inuit seen pushing sleds piled high with cases of tinned corned beef, ham, marmalade, and bundles of magazines.

This is where it all started.

A Girl and Her Bread

As a part of my paper and project, I learned that imported foods were used daily by the vast majority of Greenlanders.

I interviewed a young girl who worked at one of the restaurants we frequented during our trip and asked her about the foods she often ate for my paper.

At home, she said, her family normally had a dinner based around a meat like steak, chicken, or pork. But she often had red curry chicken while she was working. She had pasta often, too.

When she ate snacks, she liked bread and apples.

This journey from frozen walrus liver to the "American Super Sandwich" wasn't just a change in the family dinner menu—it was a journey towards serious health problems for the Kalaallit:

Increase in diabetes. In 1962, diabetes was virtually nonexistent (0.06% rate). But a 2018 study showed a diabetes prevalence of 16% among adult Greenlanders

Increase in obesity. Studies show a prevalence rate of obesity (28%).

Increase in cardiovascular disease.

Increase in cavities + tooth decay.

With so much food readily available at the supermarket, it's much easier to overeat. And this is coupled with town dwellers expending a lot less energy to obtain their food than they used to.

The problem isn't only that the Kalaallit are eating less traditional animal products, but that they are eating more ultra-processed, starchy, sweet substitutes.

Small Jaws, Cavities, and Sleep Apnea

The consequences of abandoned traditions went beyond blood sugar; they've literally reshaped Greenlanders' faces.

The Kalaallit people do much less chewing today than in older times. Women used to make sleeping bags and clothes by chewing deerskins for hours until they became pliable. As this practice went away in the industrialized parts of Greenland and soft processed food took over, less chewing has lead to smaller jaws and teeth crowding.

Smaller jaws and teeth crowding leads to mouth breathing, constricted airways, poor sleep, cavities, and obstructive sleep apnea:

Mouth breathing leads to an increased risk of infection, cavities, inflammation, and a dry mouth.

Sleep apnea causes people to literally stop breathing while they sleep, waking them up and never letting them get a full night of sleep. (And poor sleep has so many negative consequences! Brain fog, depression, anxiety, and ADHD symptoms to name a few.)

Small jaws can lead to problems with the temperomandibular joint (TMJ), causing headaches, neck and shoulder tension, jaw pain.

The white man's industrialized carbohydrate foods are the perfect recipe for both metabolic dysfunction and rotten teeth.

And these problems aren't just happening in Greenland. They're happening all over the world, and no one's talking about it.

It's Complicated