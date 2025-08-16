We often think of health as a matter of finding the right diagnosis and the right fix.

But what if true healing requires a much more holistic, personal approach? What if the diagnose-treat-repeat model does a disservice to everyone seeking answers?

As you all know, I believe root-cause healing is fundamental for optimizing our mental and physical health. It’s the basis of Well on Your Way! But my journey to getting here has been an ever-evolving one. I’ve learned from so many amazing people—and still am!

That’s why this week I’m excited to share a conversation with Dr. Andrea Violette, a practitioner whose work has shaped my own thinking. Dr. Violette is a mentor of mine whom I had the honor of meeting about a year ago. I shadowed her functional medicine and chiropractic practice as I was discerning the right next step for me in my education and career path. I deeply admire how passionate she is about her work and her conviction that functional medicine can be the missing link for helping someone truly heal.

The questions cover the topics of going beyond diagnosis, functional medicine, and mental health—all within an ancestral framework.

First, let’s get to know Dr. Violette!

“I was my own first functional medicine patient”

Q: Please tell us a bit about yourself and what drew you to functional medicine.

Dr. Violette: I’m Dr. Andrea Violette. I’m a Functional Medicine Physician and Chiropractor who loves digging deeper to find the root causes of why people feel tired, stuck, or just not themselves. I started out in traditional chiropractic care, but I always knew I had more to offer my patients.

Personally, I lost over 80 pounds by balancing my hormones and blood sugar through lifestyle changes like eating real, local food. I even call myself a localvore.

In many ways, I was my own first functional medicine patient. I know first hand how hard lifestyle changes can be, I’ve done them.

Then, a close friend was struggling with infertility even though she looked healthy on the outside. I learned so much by digging into her lab work, helping find her root cause and eventually, she was able to conceive. That experience was eye-opening.

Finally, I realized this is exactly what I’m meant to do when I noticed most of my patients coming in for neck and back pain also had a long history of other symptoms no one was addressing and they were being told those symptoms were just “normal.”

I knew I needed to learn more about functional medicine so I could help people truly achieve health, not just manage symptoms by giving them a supplement instead of their medication.

“Seeing the person first”

Q: What does it mean to you to look beyond diagnosis when it comes to someone’s health and healing?

Dr. Violette: To me, it means seeing the person first, not just their label. A diagnosis might explain what’s happening, but it rarely tells the whole story of why it’s happening or how that person is experiencing it. Two people with the same diagnosis can feel completely different, function differently, and need totally different approaches. That’s why it’s so important to look at the whole person: their lifestyle, stress levels, nutrition, support system, and current capacity for change.

I work with a lot of postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, and often, certain protocols—like detoxification, sauna, or some adaptogenic herbs—are actually contraindicated during this time in their journey. So instead of offering a one-size-fits-all plan, I stay curious, meet them where they are, and support their healing in a way that’s both safe and sustainable for their current season.

Healing happens when the plan fits you, not when you try to fit into a plan that wasn’t made for your life.

“Real healing starts when we slow down”

Q: Your work involves using “personalized lifestyle medicine.” How has the medical system’s lack of personalization negatively impacted its capacity to heal?

Dr. Violette: It leaves a lot of people feeling unheard and overlooked. When care relies on cookbook medicine where everyone gets the same protocol based on a diagnosis—it misses the bigger picture. Even in functional medicine, there can be a tendency to follow set protocols without truly considering the individual. I see this all the time, especially with women who are told their labs look normal but still feel off. That’s what happens when we treat the condition instead of the person.

Real healing starts when we slow down, listen, and create plans that actually fit someone’s life, needs, and story.

Q: What does “lifestyle medicine” mean to you? How do lifestyle factors–like sleep, food, movement, and social connection–show up in your care

Dr. Violette: In my approach, the patient is an active participant in their healing journey. I’m here as a guide and partner, but ultimately, it’s the body that does the healing when we create the right environment.

That includes restoring sleep, fueling the body with real food, moving in ways that feel good, setting boundaries, and building meaningful connection. Those lifestyle pieces aren’t secondary they are the foundation of sustainable health.

Q: What are a few core ideas from functional medicine you wish more people knew, especially those who are just starting to think about their mental and physical health in a more holistic way?

Dr. Violette:

Everything is connected: your gut, hormones, mood, energy, and sleep all influence each other.

You deserve support even if your labs are “normal.”

Healing is possible and it starts with understanding the why behind what you're feeling, believing that you can heal.

“Mental health and physical health are never separate”

Q: When did you start to notice the overlap between physical health and mental health in your patients? Can you share a moment or story that changed how you view this connection?

Dr. Violette: Honestly, it shows up all the time, but one moment sticks with me. A new mom came in saying she was constantly anxious, overwhelmed, and just didn’t feel like herself. She had been told it was just new mom life, but I knew there was more to the story. When we ran the right labs, we found gut issues, blood sugar swings, and nutrient depletion. Once we started supporting her body, her mood shifted.

Mental health and physical health are never separate.

Q: How would you describe the relationship between the gut, inflammation, and mood? Do you see mental health symptoms improve as physical root causes are addressed?

Dr. Violette: The gut, inflammation, and mood are deeply connected. Your gut isn’t just about digestion, it’s a major player in your immune system and speaks bidirectional with your brain. When the gut is out of balance, it can trigger inflammation, which can affect how your brain functions and how you feel emotionally. That’s why issues like bloating, food sensitivities, or gut infections often come with anxiety, brain fog, or low mood.

Leaky gut = leaky brain.

I absolutely see mental health symptoms improve when we address these physical root causes. Supporting gut health, calming inflammation, and balancing blood sugar with proper nutrition can create a foundation where both body and mind can heal together.

“The natural world helps ground us”

Q: Much of my work revolves around evolutionary and ancestral perspectives on health. In your practice, how do you see patient’s wellbeing impacted by a disconnection from the way humans evolved to live–especially in contrast to the modern lifestyle?

Dr. Violette: The two biggest lifestyle gaps I see are not eating real, whole foods and not spending enough time outdoors in nature. These simple daily habits might seem small, but they can have a huge impact on a person’s wellbeing. Reconnecting with real food and the natural world helps ground us and supports our body’s natural healing.

Thank you to Dr. Violette for sharing her wisdom and heart.

I hope this interview prompts you to see your own health story with new eyes—and reminds you that true healing starts deeper than any diagnosis.

As always, thanks for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie