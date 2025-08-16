Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Chad Swanson's avatar
Dr. Chad Swanson
6d

Thank you. As an ER physician who sees the need for historical, radical, transformational change, I appreciate your holistic approach, and focus on healing and well-being. In theory, I agree with most everything you say. In practice, it gets murky, doesn’t it? Genuine question: given how personalized approaches to health seem to be, is there adequate professional oversight, and scientific foundation to keep functional medicine providers from simply profiting off of claims that can’t be substantiated or that might even be harmful? Thanks again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ciara Brooke Reese's avatar
Ciara Brooke Reese
7d

This is so good 🙌🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sophie Francis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture