Going home for the holidays is a familiar ritual—a time for family, food, and traditions—but it’s not always the cozy Hallmark moment we imagine.

Last month, I moved back home during my winter break from school.

I am the oldest of five siblings; my family has six cats, 7 chickens, 1 dog, and a new puppy. Needless, to say, I was not returning to an empty house. While home, I experienced some surprising health benefits that made me a little hesitant to head south for the Spring semester.

Here’s what happened:

I felt a deep sense of community.

Besides the feeling of closeness that came from living with my immediate family, the sense of community I experienced extended outside my home.

I played cards with my grandma. I went on walks with my mom. I worked with my aunt at her small business. I reminisced with old friends over coffee and breakfast. My community extended even a little wider, to the members of my small town whom I only really knew by face, name, and how I was distantly related to them. My hometown has a population of 732.

Seeing familiar faces was comforting in a way I tend to forget when I’m away.

I gained generational wisdom from time spent with my grandparents.

I wish I made more of an effort to ask my older relatives about their past. When I do, I am almost always left with a deeper understanding of the world. There’s something about living a long life that equips a person with unique insight on the inner workings of this thing we call life.

I spent more time outside, away from the hustle of city life.

There’s something special about your childhood backyard.

For me, it’s the trees, and the privacy, and the stars. While I was home, I spent more time outside. I went for plenty of walks in the woods behind my house. I took my cousins sledding and snowboarding at my town’s hill, and I ran in circles in the snow with my family’s new puppy.

My time in nature boosted my health in more ways than one. It improved sleep, lowered cortisol (decreasing stress), and never failed to put me in a good mood.

Going home became a source of renewal I didn’t know I needed.

There’s something grounding about being surrounded by people (and animals) who know you in ways no one else does.

This break reminded me that health isn’t just about routines, gym memberships, or the latest wellness trends. It’s largely rooted in connection—to family and friends, to wisdom, to this planet, and to yourself. Now, I’m back in school. But while I’m knee-deep in the chaos of classes, work, sports, and responsible adult duties, I’m holding onto these lessons.

Sometimes, the most surprising health boost doesn’t come from what you do, but from where you are and who you surround yourself with.

