Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC's avatar
Karina Baloleanu, CFNC
1d

It's the first time I hear this concept of "food forest" and I'm sold. I want to build one, too! Adding this to my bucket list. What a dream! It's so true, that's where REAL life happens, outside, not inside, in front of the computer. Thank you for writing this, Sophie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sophie Francis
Sanne - Lifestyle Nutritionist's avatar
Sanne - Lifestyle Nutritionist
6h

Oh I hear you Sophie! It sounds like you're really enjoying the process of your envisioning coming to life (literally!).

Being outside, feeling connected to nature, gifting your garden your labor and resources, it will reward you soon enough, no doubt about that. It's a way of being we forget while living in the modern world, but isn't it exactly what we're actually meant to do?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sophie Francis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture