Lately, I’ve been choosing my garden over my Substack.

Not because I don’t love writing. I do. But I’ve become a little obsessed with something tangible, alive, and dirt-under-your-nails real.

It’s a project I’ve dreamed up for my backyard called a “food forest” (I’ll explain what that actually means later). And there’s something about this project that’s taken over—in the best way.

Even when I’m low energy or sore or sunburned, I find myself outside, moving from one task to the next. Weeding. Watering. Planting. Hauling wood chips. Time disappears—and for a while, I don’t think about metrics or reach or optimization.

I feel guilty, like I’m abandoning “the real work.”

But I’m starting to realize: maybe this is the real work.

What Am I Really Escaping?

When I say I “lost myself” in the garden, I have to catch myself. Because what am I actually losing myself from?

Being in the garden isn’t an escape from the world because it involves active participation in the world—the natural world.

Sitting at a computer for hours, bouncing between windows, scrolling and posting and editing—that feels like escape.

That’s when I lose track of what actually matters.

And yet, that’s the kind of work our culture rewards.

The Pressure to Be Online

We’re told the future is digital:

“Ideas are the new oil.” “Audience is leverage.” “Content is currency.”

And I get it. I want to reach people. I want to grow a platform that matters.

But I don’t want to spend my whole summer watching the “real world” through a screen while my backyard comes alive (literally).

Because what I’m building offline? That’s where I feel most alive right now.

Why I’m Building a Food Forest

This isn’t just a regular garden. I’m creating a food forest.

That means:

It mimicks natural ecosystems

I’m planting trees, shrubs, vines, herbs, and roots that work together

It’s filled with perennials that grow year after year

It’s layered: fruit trees, berry bushes, herbs, vines, roots, and ground cover

It’s regenerative and self-sustaining over time

This kind of garden becomes more productive as time goes on—not more work. It’s slower, yes, but it’s built to last.

And that’s why it feels so real. Because it’s about growing food.

And food becomes the cells in your body. The energy that fuels your brain. The material your health is made of.

So this isn’t just a side project. It’s a way of living what I teach. It’s health, connection, sustainability—in action.

Practicing What I Preach

I spend a lot of time writing about mental health, ancestral living, and metabolic healing.

But it’s easy to lose those things when your life becomes another tab on your browser.

This food forest is a tangible way for me to embody the things I care about. And no, it doesn’t “scale” the way an Instagram post might.

But it feeds me—in every sense of the word.

🪴 Garden Update

A rough design I created (unfortunately it will take many years to look like this!)

Here’s what’s happened/happening in the food forest this week:

I planted two elderberries, two blackberries, and a jostaberry (a gooseberry-blackcurrant hybrid)

I’m laying river rock borders and shaping gravel paths

I’m spreading wood chips…all over!

I’ll share mre photos once it starts to look like more than a huge pile of dirt and rocks :)

A Note To Other Writers

If you’re also building something online—a newsletter, a platform, an audience—you might know this feeling:

That tug between being productive and being present.

Between doing what gets noticed… and doing what actually nourishes you. I’d love to hear how you’re navigating that.

Leave a comment or hit reply and tell me:

What are you creating offline right now that no one sees?

Let’s start a conversation about the kind of work that counts—even when the algorithm doesn’t.

Leave a comment

To health and wellness writers I look up to, have you ever felt this?

As always, thanks for reading.

With love and health,

Sophie