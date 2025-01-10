Hi friends! I’m Sophie 👋🏻

A bit about me:

I’m a Clinical Mental Health Counseling student, Division 1 athlete, photographer, and lifelong learner.

Wellness has been a passion of mine for a long, long time.

I have (almost nonstop) read books, listened to podcasts, watched videos, talked to friends, and consumed all I could related to holistic health and nutrition.

My dad is a Professor of Counseling and Licensed Therapist who has been working in the mental health field for over 30 years. I’ve grown up hearing him talk about his work, and of course he inspired me to follow in his footsteps. Thanks, Dad!

Another big passion of mine is photography 🙂 Two summers ago, I got the chance to study abroad in Greenland and Iceland.

It was my first time abroad.

And THEN, last summer, I studied abroad in Rome for 6 weeks. Italy is so beautiful, and I loved capturing the beauty with my camera. Here are a few of so many pictures I took.

You can find more of my photos here :)

This newsletter is my way of combining everything I’ve learned with what I continue to discover—no fluff. No false promises. No cure-alls.

If you’re curious about wellness, mental health, nature, nutrition, or want to learn more about becoming your best self, subscribe, comment, and share! I’d love to hear from you 💗

Oh! I’ll leave ya with one last thing. An ending of a poem by the esteemed Mary Oliver in her collection, Blue Horses:

Listen to me or not, it hardly matters. I’m not trying to be wise, that would be foolish. I’m just chattering.

With love and health,

Sophie