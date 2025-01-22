My Favorites
Saving you time—just the good stuff here!
Below you’ll find some of my favorite books, products, websites, etc. for optimizing your wellbeing. Anything I put on this page is something I have used/consumed and recommend 💗.
First things first…
The most important and foundational ways to improve your health, happiness, and energy are FREE:
sunlight ☀️
grounding + nature 🌿
social connection
sleep optimization 💤
journaling
movement + exercise 🏃♂️
breathwork + nasal breathing
cold exposure ❄️
Books 📚
Nutrition
Deep Nutrition by Catherine Shanahan
The Omnivore’s Dilemma by Michael Pollan
The End of Craving by Mark Schatzker
Food Fix by Mark Hyman
Mental & Metabolic Health
Brain Energy by Chris Palmer
Good Energy by Casey and Calley Means
Magic Pill by Johann Hari
Lost Connections by Johann Hari
Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind by Georgia Ede
Self-Improvement
The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
Feel-Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal
100 Ways to Change Your Life by Liz Moody
Stolen Focus by Johann Hari
The Defining Decade by Meg Jay
How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
The Success Principles by Jack Canfield
Sleep
Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker
Breathing & Airway
Breath by James Nestor
Jaws by Sandra Kahn and Paul Ehrlich
The Dental Diet by Dr. Steven Lin
Misc. Wellness/Health
The Gospel of Wellness by Rina Raphael
The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker
Money
I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit Sethi
Rich AF by Vivian Tu
The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
Main Street Millionaire by Codie Sanchez
Healthy Home 🏡
AquaTru Water Filter 💧 (this countertop version is the exact one I have!)
AirDoctor Air Purifier (I have a few of the different sizes placed in different rooms)
Hook&Loom Rugs
Orange light bulbs for nighttime
Better-For-You Clothing
Mate the Label
Quince (lots of natural material options like organic cotton, cashmere, etc. for great value)
Personal Care
Eco-friendly & non-toxic hairspray by PermaEarth
Resources
The Filtery website for practical, tested non-toxic product recommendations and information
Come back again! I will continually update this page.
