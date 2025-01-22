Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

My Favorites

Saving you time—just the good stuff here!

Below you’ll find some of my favorite books, products, websites, etc. for optimizing your wellbeing. Anything I put on this page is something I have used/consumed and recommend 💗.

A bookshelf in a hostel library in Reykjavik, Iceland! I studied abroad there in 2023 :)

First things first…

The most important and foundational ways to improve your health, happiness, and energy are FREE:

  • sunlight ☀️

  • grounding + nature 🌿

  • social connection

  • sleep optimization 💤

  • journaling

  • movement + exercise 🏃‍♂️

  • breathwork + nasal breathing

  • cold exposure ❄️

Books 📚

Nutrition

Mental & Metabolic Health

  • Brain Energy by Chris Palmer

  • Good Energy by Casey and Calley Means

  • Magic Pill by Johann Hari

  • Lost Connections by Johann Hari

  • Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind by Georgia Ede

Self-Improvement

Sleep

Breathing & Airway

Misc. Wellness/Health

Money

Healthy Home 🏡

Better-For-You Clothing

  • Pact

  • Mate the Label

  • Quince (lots of natural material options like organic cotton, cashmere, etc. for great value)

Personal Care

Resources

  • The Filtery website for practical, tested non-toxic product recommendations and information

Come back again! I will continually update this page.

