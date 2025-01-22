My Favorites

Saving you time—just the good stuff here!

Below you’ll find some of my favorite books, products, websites, etc. for optimizing your wellbeing. Anything I put on this page is something I have used/consumed and recommend 💗.

First things first…

The most important and foundational ways to improve your health, happiness, and energy are FREE:

sunlight ☀️

grounding + nature 🌿

social connection

sleep optimization 💤

journaling

movement + exercise 🏃‍♂️

breathwork + nasal breathing

cold exposure ❄️

Books 📚

Nutrition

Mental & Metabolic Health

Brain Energy by Chris Palmer

Good Energy by Casey and Calley Means

Magic Pill by Johann Hari

Lost Connections by Johann Hari

Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind by Georgia Ede

Self-Improvement

Sleep

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker

Breathing & Airway

Breath by James Nestor

Jaws by Sandra Kahn and Paul Ehrlich

The Dental Diet by Dr. Steven Lin

Misc. Wellness/Health

The Gospel of Wellness by Rina Raphael

The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker

Money

Healthy Home 🏡

AquaTru Water Filter 💧 (this countertop version is the exact one I have!)

AirDoctor Air Purifier (I have a few of the different sizes placed in different rooms)

Hook&Loom Rugs

Orange light bulbs for nighttime

Better-For-You Clothing

Pact

Mate the Label

Quince (lots of natural material options like organic cotton, cashmere, etc. for great value)

Personal Care

Resources

The Filtery website for practical, tested non-toxic product recommendations and information

