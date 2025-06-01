Join The (re)Connection Series

A new course on a better way of thinking about health and healing

“The best way to deal with the everyday problems of living is to solve them directly or to wait them out, not to medicalize them with a diagnosis or treat them with a pill. Overcoming problems on your own normalizes the situation, teaches new skills, and brings you closer to the people who were helpful. Taking a pill labels you as different and sick, even if you really aren’t.” - Allen Frances, Saving Normal

We live in a world that promises healing through more.

More routines. More products. More information. More pills. More therapy.

But what if the real path forward isn’t about adding more—but about reconnecting to what we've lost?

This is the heart of the (re)Connection Series—a new six-week course on Substack for people who want to get back to the foundations of health and healing. By getting back what we’ve lost. By rejoining what’s been broken. By remembering what we already know.

Why “(re)Connection”?

Because somewhere along the way, modern life has complicated what was once simple.

Most people already know what’s good for them:

Spend less time on screens.

Move your body.

Eat real food.

Get outside.

Connect.

But knowing isn’t the same thing as doing.

The (re)Connection Series is about turning that knowing into real change.

What to Expect

This isn’t just another article series. It’s a course. And it’s designed to be practical, personal, and transformational.

(re)Connection Series is about:

Practical strategies for creating change

Using what you learn to move towards a better version of you

Switching from passive consumer to active participant

Combining ancient wisdom with modern tools

Embracing personal agency in your own health journey

This course asks more of you (in the best way). You’ll be using your mind, your journal, your instincts—and even AI—to design a system of (re)connection that works for your life.

Each Week You’ll Receive:

A personal reflection or story

Tangible strategies grounded in ancestral + modern wisdom

A downloadable PDF guide to deepen your learning

Custom AI prompts to help you create real, personalized change

Journaling prompts bring it into your life

Book recommendations for going deeper

The Six Modules

(re)Connecting to Movement (re)Connecting to Nature (re)Connecting to Meaning (re)Connecting to Others (re)Connecting to the Breath (re)Connecting to Food

Who This is For

This is for the person who’s tired of being a passive consumer of wellness content—and wants to start actively living differently. For the one who senses that their symptoms might have more to do with disconnection than disorder. For anyone who wants to take their healing into their own hands—with curiosity and structure.

FAQs

Q: Will I have lifetime access to this course? A: Yes! As a paid subscriber, you get access to the full archive of Well on Your Way, including The (re)Connection Series. Q: How long is the (re)Connection Series? A: The course runs for 6 weeks, with a new module released every Sunday. Q: What's included with my subscription? A: Each week you'll receive a personal reflection, practical strategies, a downloadable PDF guide, custom AI prompts, journaling exercises, book recommendations, and much more. Q: What if I miss a week or want to go at my own pace? A: No problem! All content remains accessible in your subscriber archive, so you can revisit modules anytime or work through them at your own pace. Q: Is this course right for beginners? A: Absolutely. The course is designed for anyone ready to move from passive wellness consumption to active participation in their health journey—no prior experience needed. Q: How is this different from other wellness content? A: This isn't just information—it's transformation. You'll use practical tools, AI prompts, and personal reflection to create real, lasting change tailored to your life.

Access

In addition to everything you already get as a free subscriber, paid subscribers will get full access to this 6-week course, with new modules dropping every Sunday.

I hope you’ll join me!

With love and health,

Sophie

P.S. Comment down below if you have any questions about the course! I’m super excited about it :)