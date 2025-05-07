Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

Well on Your Way: Mental Health + Metabolic Science

April 2025

Is Therapy Broken?
I want to become a therapist. I'm scared that therapy is broken. Here's why.
  
Sophie Francis
Eating Ourselves to Death (Part 3)
The final story of a lost connection, and how to understand food again.
  
Sophie Francis
2
Your Path to Mental & Metabolic Clarity (Introducing The Slow Wellness Framework™)
Less hype, more clarity: your no‑fluff roadmap to true wellness
  
Sophie Francis
What a Supermarket in Greenland Taught Me About Metabolic Health (Part 2)
One Arctic town. Two weeks. A glimpse into what food used to mean—and what’s quietly replacing it.
  
Sophie Francis
The Modern Food Crisis No One Told You About (Part 1)
How a once-intuitive act became a source of anxiety—and what history tells us about our broken relationship with food.
  
Sophie Francis
24

March 2025

Mental Health is Metabolic Health
The food-mood connection and why I started Well on Your Way
  
Sophie Francis
17
How to Build an Intentional Life (Lessons from a Remote Village)
What meaningful work, slow living, shared meals, and community taught me about mental health and purpose.
  
Sophie Francis
6
Your Therapist Won’t Tell You This About Anxiety (But I Will)
Most people miss this most dangerous modern habit.
  
Sophie Francis
What If Depression Isn’t a Chemical Imbalance?
Sadness, stress, and struggle: when did being human become a disorder?
  
Sophie Francis
6

February 2025

