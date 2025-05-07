Subscribe
11 Wellness Writers' Turning Points in Functional Mental Health
11 powerful stories from people who have realized that the mind and body are not separate entities like we've been led to believe.
May 7
•
Sophie Francis
22
19
April 2025
Is Therapy Broken?
I want to become a therapist. I'm scared that therapy is broken. Here's why.
Apr 29
•
Sophie Francis
9
Eating Ourselves to Death (Part 3)
The final story of a lost connection, and how to understand food again.
Apr 22
•
Sophie Francis
15
2
Your Path to Mental & Metabolic Clarity (Introducing The Slow Wellness Framework™)
Less hype, more clarity: your no‑fluff roadmap to true wellness
Apr 18
•
Sophie Francis
6
What a Supermarket in Greenland Taught Me About Metabolic Health (Part 2)
One Arctic town. Two weeks. A glimpse into what food used to mean—and what’s quietly replacing it.
Apr 15
•
Sophie Francis
6
The Modern Food Crisis No One Told You About (Part 1)
How a once-intuitive act became a source of anxiety—and what history tells us about our broken relationship with food.
Apr 7
•
Sophie Francis
35
24
March 2025
Mental Health is Metabolic Health
The food-mood connection and why I started Well on Your Way
Mar 30
•
Sophie Francis
29
17
How to Build an Intentional Life (Lessons from a Remote Village)
What meaningful work, slow living, shared meals, and community taught me about mental health and purpose.
Mar 21
•
Sophie Francis
17
6
Your Therapist Won’t Tell You This About Anxiety (But I Will)
Most people miss this most dangerous modern habit.
Mar 11
•
Sophie Francis
7
What If Depression Isn’t a Chemical Imbalance?
Sadness, stress, and struggle: when did being human become a disorder?
Mar 3
•
Sophie Francis
15
6
February 2025
The Most Underrated Skill For a Healthy Life
Unlock the power of moving like you were born to
Feb 24
•
Sophie Francis
7
Most People Don't Get Enough of This One Thing (A World Without Touch)
The silent crisis that's impacting our mental health (+ what you can do about it)
Feb 16
•
Sophie Francis
11
1
